Africa

Seize the Moment, Kenyatta Urges Young Africans at IGAD Conference

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on young Africans to seize leadership opportunities now, warning that those who wait for the future to hand them power risk missing their moment.

Speaking yesterday during the IGAD Leadership Academy (ILA) Annual Alumni Conference, Kenyatta told delegates that the notion of “leaders of tomorrow” is misleading, urging the youth to act boldly in shaping Africa’s destiny.

“If you continue believing you are the leaders of tomorrow, that tomorrow will never come,” he said.

“You are the leaders of today. Your ideas, your courage, your personal commitment will shape the future of Africa, today,” Kenyatta said.

The former Head of State reminded the young audience that Kenya’s early leaders including Tom Mboya and Kenneth Matiba began shaping the nation in their twenties, proving that youth is not a barrier to impact.

The conference themed – Harnessing youth leadership to drive Africa’s growth, brought together alumni of the IGAD Leadership Academy, members of the diplomatic corps, and regional leaders among other dignitaries in celebration of a new generation of ethical, collaborative African leadership.

In his keynote address, Kenyatta applauded young people across the region who are taking initiative on social and humanitarian issues, saying their unity proves Africa’s renewal has already begun. He described the gathering as “a movement of young leaders committed to transforming the continent.”

Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD) Workneh Gebeyehu emphasized the importance of investing in young leaders as the foundation for lasting peace and regional unity.

He noted that the challenges facing the Horn of Africa are not caused by fate but by human choices, and that the next generation must be equipped to make better ones.

Speaking passionately about the purpose of the ILA, he said the goal was to bring together brilliant young minds to learn from one another and build networks that transcend borders.

“If we are to achieve real regional cooperation, we must first cultivate the minds of the youth,” Dr. Workneh said. “Their destinies are intertwined, and the future of our region depends on how well they learn to work together today.”

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige challenged the young leaders to approach leadership with depth, purpose, and spiritual grounding.

She encouraged the youth to pursue excellence so remarkable that it cannot be ignored, reminding them that true success begins with humility and hard work.

Other speakers at the event included Riina-Riikka Heikka, Ambassador of Finland to Kenya and Tomonobu Hori, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan-Kenya.

