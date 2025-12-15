Connect with us

Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo died in a road accident when his Mercedes Benz collided head on with a bus in Naivasha on the morning of December 13, 2025.

Kenya

See reckless driving? Call 999, 911 or 112

As holiday traffic surges, authorities are calling on Kenyans to report reckless drivers through emergency lines 999, 911 and 112.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – As millions of Kenyans travel for the festive season, authorities are urging the public to help save lives by reporting dangerous driving through emergency numbers 999, 911 and 112, which are active 24 hours a day.

The call follows a meeting by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) after road deaths rose by five percent this year.

According to officials, 4,682 people have died on Kenyan roads so far in 2025, up from 4,479 deaths recorded over the same period last year.

Speaking after the meeting, NCAJ members led by Chief Justice Martha Koome said the festive season often comes with heavy traffic, speeding, drunk driving and careless behaviour, making roads more dangerous for motorists, passengers and pedestrians.

“These destinations are not moving targets,” Koome said, urging drivers to slow down and travel safely.

“There is no need to overspeed to reach home for celebrations.”

The meeting brought together the Judiciary, National Police Service, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), National Transport and Safety Authorti (NTSA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Ministry of Interior, Kenya Prisons Service and other agencies to agree on joint measures to reduce road carnage.

As part of the plan, Kenyans are encouraged to report reckless drivers, drunk driving, dangerous overtaking and traffic violations using the emergency numbers 999, 911 or 112.

Police command centres will receive reports and respond in real time.

– Mobile Courts –

To strengthen enforcement, the government will deploy mobile traffic courts, especially along high-risk highways, to deal with offenders quickly and allow travellers to continue with their journeys without long delays.

Authorities say links showing where the mobile courts are operating will be shared daily.

Security agencies will also increase roadblocks and inspections, with special focus on public service vehicles and motorcycles.

Drivers are being urged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before travelling.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will also station officers on major highways to monitor police conduct and stop bribery.

Kenyans have been advised not to offer or pay bribes and to report any cases of corruption or abuse of power.

Officials said road crashes are no longer just a traffic issue but a national safety and economic problem, costing lives, breadwinners and placing heavy pressure on hospitals.

“We have lost fathers, mothers and children,” Koome said, adding that everyone has a role to play in reducing accidents.

