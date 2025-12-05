Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sarungi, a prominent voice documenting alleged human rights violations, demanded full transparency from Meta and called for an open hearing/FILE

Africa

Suluhu critics accuse Meta of enabling Tanzania’s repression

Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi-Tsehai accuses Meta of enabling state repression after her Instagram account was restricted in Tanzania. Meta says it acted on a government order, sparking concerns over censorship and digital rights.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 — Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi has accused Meta of enabling state repression after the company restricted access to her Instagram account in Tanzania.

The activist warned the move shields government abuses from public scrutiny and suppresses dissent ahead of planned anti-government protests.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sarungi, a prominent voice documenting alleged human rights violations, demanded full transparency from Meta and called for an open hearing.

“I challenge Meta and Instagram to an open hearing so they can give full disclosure to the world why they have suspended our accounts,” she said.

“Otherwise Meta is enabling the murderous regime of President Samia Suluhu to commit crimes against humanity in the dark.”

She added that the restriction came “just days before another major protest where the government and Suluhu Samia have promised to deal with the same ‘force’ as on October 29.”

Sarungi further criticised Meta for what she described as opaque, back-room compliance with an authoritarian government.

“It is surprising to hear a US company be so submissive to an illegitimate authoritarian foreign government and deprive free flow of information for citizens, with no transparency, just backroom deals.”

Rare admission

Her comments came after Meta confirmed that it had restricted access to her Instagram account inside Tanzania following a legal order from Tanzanian regulators—one of the rare public acknowledgements by the company that it has complied with government demands targeting a high-profile activist.

“Following a legal order from Tanzanian regulators, we have restricted access to this Instagram account in Tanzania in response to regulatory demands,” a Meta spokesperson told CNN.

The company also confirmed that it removed the Instagram and WhatsApp accounts of US-based Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi, though it stressed the action was unrelated to political pressure.

“These Instagram accounts were removed for violating our recidivism policy. We don’t allow people to create new accounts that are similar to those we’ve previously removed for violating our Community Standards.”

Kimambi rejected Meta’s explanation, calling it a “post-hoc justification” meant to obscure political interference.

Silencing critics

She shared details of four violations on her account as of December 3, insisting that none amounted to recidivism or justified a permanent ban.

“Is Meta suggesting that these four posts justify shutting down a major public-interest account relied upon by millions?” she asked, also questioning the month-long gap between her last recorded violation and her account’s removal.

Both Sarungi and Kimambi have accused the Tanzanian government, under President Suluhu, of leaning on Meta to silence critical voices before planned demonstrations.

Human rights observers say the episode reflects a broader trend of African governments pressuring global tech companies to curb dissent.

Tanzania has intensified digital surveillance and regulatory pressure since October, following opposition-led protests and widespread reports of human rights violations.

Meta’s acknowledgment of both a government-ordered restriction and separate enforcement actions has heightened scrutiny over whether the company can remain politically neutral in such charged environments.

The company has not indicated whether either case will be reviewed by the Meta Oversight Board.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Meta confirms Tanzania-ordered restriction on activist Maria Sarungi

Meta has confirmed restricting Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi-Tsehai’s Instagram account following a government order, sparking criticism over free expression and political pressure amid escalating...

52 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

British High Commission protests omission of its responses to BATUK inquiry

The British High Commission has criticised the omission of its submission to a parliamentary inquiry into BATUK, as published report details decades of alleged...

21 hours ago

Africa

CNN probe links Tanzanian police to deadly post-election crackdown, possible mass graves

Using geolocated videos, satellite imagery, audio analysis and eyewitness accounts, CNN documented how security forces allegedly killed protesters and concealed the scale of the...

November 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign Office downplays Museveni’s figurative fridge remarks

The remarks come days after Museveni, in a televised interview with the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) on November 8, acknowledged for the first time...

November 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Kenyans remain custody following Tanzania post-election unrest

The three Kenyans still in custody were identified as Samuel Kagila and Stephen Ndung’u Kimani in Arusha, and George Madila Odhiambo in Dar es...

November 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Our Ugandan captors beat us, then gave us painkillers’: freed Kenyan activists

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo recounted how they were blindfolded, chained, and repeatedly assaulted by Ugandan security officers who accused them of working with...

November 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court kicks off annual contest for law students

The Supreme Court of Kenya has launched its 2025 Annual Moot Court Competition, bringing together 16 universities to debate refugee and migration rights ahead...

November 12, 2025

Africa

UN calls for independent probe into post-election killings in Tanzania

UN rights chief Volker Türk calls for a probe into mass killings and disappearances after disputed October 29 elections in Tanzania.

November 11, 2025