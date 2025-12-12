Sapit on the spot amid turmoil in newly formed Kapenguria Diocese

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – A section of clergy and members from the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Kapenguria Diocese are calling for urgent intervention from top church organs, accusing Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of failing to address escalating leadership wrangles in the diocese.

Tensions have intensified in recent weeks, with priests and elders alleging that the Archbishop has ignored repeated complaints over irregularities, lack of transparency, and unlawful pastoral assignments within the young diocese, established in 2022.

Rev. Joshua Karinyang of ACK Kapenguria Diocese said the turmoil stems from failure to adhere to long-standing Anglican procedures.

“Because of the rules of the Anglican Church, it is required that things are done transparently. Since our diocese was formed in 2022, we have never had a proper structure,” he said, calling the situation untenable.

The dispute centres on Bishop Simon Onyango of the Diocese of Southern Nyanza, whose oversight role during the transition period is under scrutiny.

Bishop Onyango defended the arrangement was consistent with Anglican tradition.

“In our calendar, we have a bishopric area which is set aside and given to a bishop called a suffragan bishop, whose job is to look after an area until it becomes a full-fledged diocese. The bishop who was here as a suffragan bishop came from Kitale Diocese. After completing his work and this area was declared a full diocese, many bishops continued coming from Kitale and others were already here, and that is where the conflict arose.”

However, local clergy argue that recent pastoral deployments have been made without consultation or due process.

Chaos

Rev. Joseph Beiywo of ACK Kamorow Parish recounted changes he said fell outside established norm.

“There are some people whom Bishop Onyango sent to my parish without my knowledge. I was just told that there were people getting into the church.”

The unrest has raised concern among Kapenguria’s Anglican faithful. One church member questioned why governance standards were not being upheld.

“Why is the church not following the rules, yet it is supposed to guide us?”

Some lay leaders openly criticised Archbishop Ole Sapit for failing to address what they describe as “illegality” within the diocese.

Church elder Jackson Kakuko expressed his disappointment with Sapit’s apparent indifference.

“This is the worst archbishop we have ever had. We’ve written to him over 30 letters. We have lodged several complaints, but they are still continuing with this illegality.”

With tensions rising and the legitimacy of diocesan leadership increasingly questioned, clergy are urging the Church Council to step in immediately and restore order.

The Anglican Church has yet to issue an official statement, and Archbishop Ole Sapit has not publicly responded to the allegations.