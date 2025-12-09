Samia urges unity as Tanzania marks independence under tight security

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Tanzania marked its 64th Independence Day on Tuesday with President Samia Suluhu Hassan calling for unity, peace and pride in the nation even as major cities across the country remained under heavy security due to fears of anti-government protests.

In her independence message, President Samia urged Tanzanians to protect the country’s long-standing values of amani, umoja na mshikamano (peace, unity and solidarity).

“We thank the Almighty God for this great milestone,” she said. “As we celebrate this important day, let us remind each other of the importance of safeguarding our national values. These values are the foundation of our journey, which stands as a unique example in Africa and the world.”

She added that the fruits of independence continue to be seen in Tanzania’s ability to make its own decisions and implement plans that benefit citizens.

“Let us enjoy, protect and value our freedom,” she said. “God bless Tanzania.”

But while her message struck a calm and patriotic tone, the atmosphere on the ground was tense.

Across Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya and other major towns, police and military officers were seen patrolling streets, manning roadblocks and guarding key installations.

Security vehicles monitored major roads as residents chose to remain indoors, unsure whether the planned anti-government protests would go ahead.

– Subdued Independence Day protests

By midday, no demonstrations had started, but many streets remained unusually empty — a sharp contrast to the usual hustle and bustle of Independence Day.

Authorities banned the protests and even cancelled official Independence Day celebrations, urging people to stay home.

The planned demonstrations were called to demand political reforms following unrest after the October elections, during which several people died.

Officials have admitted that police used force during the previous protests, saying some groups were trying to overthrow the government.

Police spokesperson David Misime said the country remained “calm and safe,” and urged citizens to ignore old videos circulating online that appeared to show chaos.

Some residents said they were ready to protest despite the tight security.

“We will move out, it is our right to protest,” a resident of Arusha told the BBC. “Police are everywhere, even in my street… but wait and see what will happen.”

Others were worried about further tension.

“I am scared for my children,” a woman in Mwanza said. “My husband is hospitalised. How do I move around if clashes start? I think protesters should cancel their plans. We need peace.”

Motorists who attempted to move around reported frequent checks and questioning at security roadblocks.