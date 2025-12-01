Ruto urges chiefs to help identify criminals as 5,892 NGAOs graduate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – President William Ruto has called on chiefs and assistant chiefs to actively assist the government in identifying and addressing criminal elements, including cattle rustlers, as he presided over the graduation of 5, 892 National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) today.

Addressing the new officers, the President emphasized the central role they play in Kenya’s ongoing transformation, noting that NGAOs are the bridge between the State and citizens, especially in remote areas.

“You are the first responders when a crisis strikes and the visible face of government to millions of Kenyans,” he said.

President Ruto highlighted the findings of the recently released Jukwaa la Usalama Report, which captures citizens’ perspectives on security, governance, and community well-being.

He commended the Interior Cabinet Secretary for ensuring that public voices were at the heart of policy formation.

“Kenya’s security has remained largely stable thanks to your dedication, the work of security agencies, and the resilience of communities. Yet, the threat environment is evolving, with community-level conflicts, criminal activities, resource-based tensions, and humanitarian challenges demanding swift and coordinated action,” Ruto said.

The President underscored the importance of proactive leadership, accurate intelligence, and citizen engagement in maintaining public order.

He noted that the NGAOs’ work enables safe farming, smooth trade, youth empowerment, and uninterrupted infrastructure development, which are vital for investment and economic growth.

Ruto also linked national security to the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, stressing that initiatives in agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), digital services, housing, healthcare, and education rely on effective grassroots administration.

On agriculture, he highlighted achievements such as the registration of over 7.1 million farmers for the Fertilizer Subsidy Programme and ongoing investments in irrigation, value chains, and market access.

On youth and MSMEs, he cited the NYOTA programme, which has disbursed KSh 303 million to 12,155 beneficiaries, aiming to empower over 110,000 young entrepreneurs nationwide.

The President urged NGAOs to mobilize beneficiaries, support fair trading environments, promote good governance, and facilitate access to information on government programmes.

He also called on them to adopt digital public services fully, protect public housing projects, strengthen healthcare outreach, and support education initiatives.

Ruto reaffirmed the critical role of chiefs and assistant chiefs in ensuring security, stability, and the success of Kenya’s transformation agenda.

“You hold the trust and confidence of the Kenyan people. Let us, together, build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Kenya,” he said.