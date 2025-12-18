Connect with us

Ruto to move slum dwellers to the 14th Floor in Mukuru Housing Shift

“Today at 5pm, I am going to give them houses here in Mukuru. A person who has been living in the slum today will climb to the 14th floor, go and live there, and it is his/her own home,” the President said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – President William Ruto is expected to officially hand over housing units to Mukuru Affordable Housing beneficiaries

Speaking during the World Minority Right Day, Ruto described the handover as a “major leap in dignified living” and a testament to the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

“This evening I am going to give out 5,000 houses here in Mukuru. These are for people who were living in slums, people who were living in a place with no toilet, no water, no electricity, and no roads. Today at 5pm, I am going to give them houses here in Mukuru. A person who has been living in the slum today will climb to the 14th floor, go and live there, and it is his/her own home,” the President said.

The housing project is part of the government’s promise of constructing at least 200,000 new houses every year over the next five years.

The aim is to shelter more than five million Kenyans and transform informal settlements into dignified communities.

