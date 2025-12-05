Ruto says proposed AGOA extension critical for trade stability

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President William Ruto has welcomed a proposal by the U.S. administration to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in full for one year, saying the move would safeguard ongoing trade gains while allowing both countries to chart a more ambitious future for the pact.

The proposal, currently pending before the U.S. Congress, is intended to prevent a lapse in the preferential trade arrangement as Washington and African partners negotiate a long-term framework.

Kenya is among the top African beneficiaries of the programme, with billions of shillings in export earnings tied to the U.S. market annually.

If passed, the extension would allow ongoing negotiations to continue without risking the gains made over AGOA’s two-decade history, while offering space to redesign the agreement for a rapidly changing global trade environment.

President Ruto made the remarks during a meeting with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington, D.C.

“We have identified several areas for expansion: apparel and textiles, agricultural products, leather and footwear, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and ICT and digital services. These sectors hold strong potential to create jobs, increase export earnings, and strengthen value chains at home,” he stated.

Ruto said their discussions focused on establishing a bilateral trade arrangement that will deepen the partnership between the two nations.