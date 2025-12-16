Connect with us

Ruto says JKIA Modernisation and New Airport Construction to Beginin January 2026

“I want everybody to know that the expansion of and the development of a new airport is also going to happen next year. We already have consolidated the framework that is going to allow us to do that,” Ruto said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – President William Ruto says the modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and construction of a new airport will commence next year.

He made the remarks during the contract signing ceremony for the Matuga Clinker Line, where he said the initiative is a core part of a KSh 5 trillion national transformation plan to industrialize the country and reduce reliance on debt.

“That particular construction of the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway is going to begin in January. That will also include the modernization of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.”

“I want everybody to know that the expansion of and the development of a new airport is also going to happen next year. We already have consolidated the framework that is going to allow us to do that,” the Head of State said.

President Ruto added that his administration is leading an aggressive expansion of Kenya’s energy sector, with the main goal of increasing generation capacity from the current approximately 3,300 MW to at least 10,000 MW within seven years (by 2032).

“We have to expand our generation of energy because at the moment we are living on the edge. This investments have a clear objective to position Kenya firmly on the trajectory to a fast world economic status driven by productivity, innovation and industrial depth,” he stated.

The President added; “we have to expand our generation of energy because at the moment we are living on the edge. It cannot be possible for us to industrialize if we don’t have sufficient reliable affordable energy.

“This investments have a clear objective to position Kenya firmly on the trajectory to a fast world economic status driven by productivity, innovation and industrial depth,” Ruto stated.

