Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

An aerial view of Uhuru Highway/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises transformed JKIA-Westlands highway by January

President Ruto said the facelift is aimed at restoring the lower highway, which faced increasing strain during the Nairobi Expressway.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 — President William Ruto has announced a comprehensive rehabilitation and beautification project for the Mombasa Road–Uhuru Highway corridor covering the busy stretch between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and ABC Place in Westlands.

The works are set to begin this month as part of a broader government initiative to modernise Nairobi’s transport network.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on Friday during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, President Ruto said the facelift is aimed at restoring the lower highway, which faced increasing strain during the Nairobi Expressway.

“Because the Expressway is complete, the lower road has experienced challenges. Therefore, beginning this December — as you travel home for the holidays — we will re-carpet the road from JKIA to ABC and undertake beautification works to ensure Nairobi reflects its status as Kenya’s capital city,” he said.

Citywide facelift

Ruto outlined a series of ongoing and upcoming road projects across the city, noting that the government has revived stalled works and re-engaged contractors in partnership with the Nairobi County Government.

“We are undertaking several major projects within Nairobi City. We are reviving stalled road works, and in collaboration with the County Government, we have recalled all contractors to resume construction,” he said.

According to the President, 60 kilometres of roads are currently under active development in Nairobi, including Mama Wahu Road in Dagoretti South, the Bypass–Mihang’o Link, Thindigua Road in Roysambu, and Road C in Embakasi South.

Contractors have also been re-engaged for works along Valley Road, Ngong Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue.

Ruto further announced plans to ease persistent traffic congestion on key routes serving Nairobi’s rapidly growing outskirts, particularly Ngong, Kiserian, Rongai, and Karen.

“Given that many Kenyans live in Ngong and experience heavy traffic during morning and evening hours, we will take corrective measures. Next year, we will construct the road from Bomas of Kenya to Rongai and Kiserian, and expand the Bomas–Karen–Ngong–Bul Bul–Kiserian corridor into a dual carriageway,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Thika–Museum Hill Expressway in ambitious infrastructure plan

President William Ruto has announced plans to construct a 45km expressway linking Thika to Museum Hill in Nairobi, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to rename soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium after Raila Odinga

President William Ruto has agreed to rename the soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium after the late Raila Odinga, following a request by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoH vows full disclosure in court to defend suspended health data deal

The government has vowed to defend the Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework in court after the High Court halted its data-sharing clause. CS Duale says...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Infrastructure Fund will end Kenya’s debt cycle: Ruto promises key framework Monday

President William Ruto says Monday’s Cabinet meeting will adopt the National Infrastructure Fund, a new model to finance development by investing privatisation proceeds, attracting...

2 hours ago

Africa

Mahama urges Africa to break free from ‘rigged’ global order and industrialize

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has urged African nations to shift from raw material exports to high-value production, calling for economic independence, transparency, and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh3mn Counterfeit Alcohol Haul Seized in Narok as NACADA Smashes Major Syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – In a dramatic dawn raid, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) dismantled a...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Meet KDF’s elite parachute battalion behind Jamhuri Day parade

Kenya Army’s elite 20th Parachute Battalion leads the Trooping of Colours at Nyayo Stadium during Jamhuri Day 2025. President Ruto presides over celebrations focused...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

7 soldiers linked Sh192mn meth saga detained for 10 days as search unearths narcotics

The suspects face charges of trafficking 25 kilograms of methamphetamine, found packed in whitish crystalline packets.

5 hours ago