Ruto directs IG Kanja to establish New Administration Police Unit to support Chiefs in Crackdown on alcohol and drug abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – President William Ruto has directed the Inspector General of Police to immediately establish and operationalize a new National Government Administration Police Unit, beginning with the deployment of 1,860 officers to support chiefs in tackling rising cases of illicit alcohol and insecurity at the grassroots.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the launch of the Jukwaa La Usalama Report and a meeting with chiefs and assistant chiefs from across the country, President Ruto said the new unit will reinforce local administrators who increasingly face threats from criminal gangs, illicit brewers, and machete-wielding groups in villages.

The President noted that many chiefs have been attacked while enforcing the law, underscoring the need for structured security backing.

“We have heard of hooligans carrying crude weapons and assaulting chiefs, assistant chiefs, and residents. I have instructed the IG to form and deploy the first 1,860 officers so they can support our administrators on the ground,” he said.

Ruto added that the government will progressively expand the unit until every region has adequate security coverage.

The President also announced major reforms in the fight against drugs. He said the Anti-Narcotics Unit will be transformed into a fully formed operational unit, with its staffing tripled from the current 160 to 500 officers.

The unit’s footprint will also be expanded from one office to 34 regional offices to decentralize operations and intensify the war on drugs.

“We are losing too many young people to alcohol and narcotics,” he said. “We have agreed with the IG to strengthen the anti-narcotics department, increase personnel, increase training, and widen its presence across the country.”

Ruto emphasized that officers in the revamped unit will receive specialized training similar to that given to other tactical teams in high-risk operations.

The President further announced that the national government will work with county governments to streamline the licensing of alcohol outlets, noting concerns that some areas have more bars than shops.

He said the government will agree on new licensing standards and ensure that every county establishes a rehabilitation centre to support individuals rescued from alcohol and drug addiction.

“When I meet governors, we will agree that each county must build a rehabilitation facility so that those we rescue can be properly rehabilitated,” he said.

The Jukwaa La Usalama Report, launched during the event, outlines a strengthened national security strategy anchored on intelligence-led, multi-agency operations targeting bandits, extremist groups, radicalized networks, narcotics traffickers, and organized criminal gangs.

The report also proposes deeper collaboration between security agencies and community policing structures. Local community groups will now be formally integrated into national security systems to enhance information flow, public participation, and preventive action.

President Ruto welcomed the recommendations, saying the government is committed to implementing them to enhance safety, protect communities, and improve service delivery across Kenya.