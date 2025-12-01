Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs IG Kanja to clamp down on hooliganism, vows strict legal action against perpetrators

The directive came as he presided over the graduation of 5,982 National Government Administration Officers, including chiefs and assistant chiefs, on Monday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1– President William Ruto has directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to take firm action against anyone mobilizing Kenyans to incite violence, warning against the use of youth as thugs to disrupt peace.

The directive comes as in the wake of a surge in case of hooliganism in different parts of the country including the recent violent incidents during the just concluded by-elections in 22 areas.

“We have agreed that we are a country that follows the law. Those who use youth as hooligans, people who are used to cause chaos, to fight citizens, and cause suffering—these are people we cannot accept,” Ruto said.

“I have already informed our Inspector General of Police that all these people must face strict legal action so that we can end thuggery and the things that are destroying security in our nation, Kenya.”

On Sunday during, Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s service, at PCEA Kariobangi descended into chaos after rival factions clashed outside the church compound, prompting police to fire in the air and lob teargas to restore order.

Speaking to the newly graduated officers, President Ruto emphasized their crucial role in maintaining law, order, and security across the country.

 “You are on the front line. You are the ones who will help us know who these criminals are. It is impossible for criminals to hide in Kenya when there is a chief and an assistant chief in every corner of the nation,” he said.

The President highlighted key security challenges facing the country, including cattle rustling, banditry, hooliganism, drug and alcohol abuse, and other criminal activities that affect communities. He urged officers to take a proactive approach in identifying perpetrators and working with security agencies to enforce the law.

He reaffirmed that matters of drug abuse and illicit alcohol require a whole-of-government approach, with NGAOs playing a leading role alongside security officers.

President Ruto also called for heightened attention to gender-based violence, emphasizing the need to protect women, who are mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters.

The President also acknowledged the Jukwaa la Usalama report, which highlights public concerns on security, governance, and community well-being.

He urged NGAOs to translate the recommendations of the report into concrete action, emphasizing that security is central to Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

