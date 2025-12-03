Ruto Arrives in Washington for DRC–Rwanda Peace Pact and Kenya–US Health Deal Talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – President William Ruto has arrived in Washington, D.C., United States, to join President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the signing of a landmark peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict in Eastern DRC.

The accord, being signed at the invitation of US President Donald J. Trump, is seen as a major diplomatic breakthrough in efforts to stabilise the Great Lakes region. It builds on progress made under the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes and the joint EAC–SADC initiative.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the Washington ceremony brings together all key parties and is expected to open new pathways for disarmament, demobilisation, humanitarian access and long-term regional stability.

While in Washington, President Ruto will also witness the signing of the Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework, which reforms Kenya’s 25-year health partnership with the US into a sustainable, government-led model. The agreement aims to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage and build a self-reliant health system by 2030.

The President is further scheduled to take part in a series of high-level engagements focused on advancing Kenya’s strategic interests in trade, investment, health cooperation and security.

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to outline Kenya’s economic transformation agenda, centred on human capital development, infrastructure expansion, agro-industrial growth and enhanced irrigation through large-scale dam construction.

He will also seek Public–Private Partnership investment in priority sectors and pursue enhanced energy security collaborations to support Kenya’s long-term development goals, positioning Kenya at the heart of both regional peace efforts and a deepening strategic partnership with the United States.