Russia urges U.S. not to make “fatal mistake” on Venezuela

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on Washington to “refrain from further escalating the situation, which could lead to unpredictable consequences for the entire Western Hemisphere.”

Published

MOSCOW, Dec. 18 — Russia on Thursday urged the U.S. administration not to make a “fatal mistake” on Venezuela, warning of unpredictable consequences for the Western Hemisphere.

The Ministry reiterated Russia’s support for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, emphasizing the need to protect national interests and sovereignty and to ensure that Latin America remains a zone of peace.

On Wednesday, the Republican-majority House of Representatives voted 213 to 211 against a resolution directing the president to remove US forces from hostilities with or against Venezuela without congressional authorisation.

The House also voted 216 to 210 against a resolution that would remove US forces from hostilities with “any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere” unless authorised by Congress.

The defeat of the resolutions comes as a huge US military deployment is under way in Latin America, involving thousands of troops, Washington’s largest aircraft carrier, and a nuclear-powered submarine, as Trump threatens military action to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

On Tuesday, Trump ordered a naval blockade of all oil tankers, which are under US sanctions, entering and leaving Venezuelan ports, a move that Maduro’s government called a “grotesque threat” that was aimed at “stealing the riches that belong to our homeland”.

In Venezuela, Maduro held a phone call with UN chief Guterres and denounced the US naval blockade, according to reports.

Maduro “denounced … the recent escalation of colonial threats against Venezuela”, the Agencia Venezuela news site reported.

The Venezuelan leader also described as “barbaric diplomacy” comments by US administration officials that “Venezuela’s natural resources belong to it”.

