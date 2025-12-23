Russia denies reports about embassy evacuation in Venezuela – China Daily

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday labeled an Associated Press (AP) report on embassy evacuation in Venezuela a “lie” on its official Telegram channel.

The denial referred to a Monday AP report that quoted a European intelligence representative as saying that Russia had begun evacuating staff and their family members from its embassy in Venezuela.

The report noted that more than a dozen vehicles with diplomatic license plates were parked in front of the Russian Embassy in Venezuela early Monday. However, no people were seen entering or leaving the building. By midday, all the cars had left.

An unnamed AP source linked this to Russia’s growing concern over the situation in Venezuela.

Russian and Venezuelan foreign ministers on Monday voiced grave concern over “increasing escalatory actions” by Washington in the Caribbean Sea. During a phone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s comprehensive support and solidarity with the leadership and people of Venezuela under the current circumstances.