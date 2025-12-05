Rusinga Schools Marks 50 Years, Unveils Innovation Hub in Golden Jubilee Celebration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Rusinga Schools has marked its Golden Jubilee with a colourful celebration at Nairobi Baptist Church, capping a year-long programme honouring 50 years of academic excellence founded on strong Christian values.

The celebrations began in March 2025 and culminated in an event attended by alumni, students, parents, educators, church leaders, and institutional partners.

As part of the anniversary milestones, the institution announced key future-facing developments, including the establishment of a fully equipped innovation hub.

The facility will serve as a dedicated space for technological exploration, robotics, digital creativity, and AI-powered problem solving—signalling a bold leap in the school’s expanding STEAM and Ed-Tech agenda.

Rusinga Schools has in recent years positioned itself as a leader in technology-enabled learning, with new initiatives such as a student-driven Artificial Intelligence programme aimed at exposing learners to emerging technologies early in their education.

Speaking during the event, Head Teacher Mr. Juma Nyamori said the Golden Jubilee offered a moment to honour the school’s legacy while charting an ambitious future.

“This Jubilee is a celebration of the thousands of lives transformed through academic excellence and holistic learning,” he said. “It is also a moment to boldly step into the future through modern innovations that address emerging needs in the education sector.

Our Ed-Tech programme, especially the progressive AI learning project, reaffirms our commitment to preparing learners for a rapidly changing world driven by technology and creativity.”

Nairobi Baptist Church, the school’s long-standing spiritual partner, played a central role in the celebrations. Pastor Benjamin Wambugu reflected on the enduring relationship between the institution and the church, praising the school’s dedication to value-based education.

“Rusinga Schools stands as a testimony of what Christian education can achieve when grounded in values and ethos,” he said. “As we celebrate this Golden Jubilee, we honour a story that reflects God’s faithfulness and the dedication of teachers, parents, and learners.”

Internationally acclaimed singer and Rusinga Schools alumna Lisa Oduor-Noah also paid tribute to the institution’s impact on her personal and professional journey.

“Rusinga shaped me in more ways than I can fully articulate,” she noted. “It was here that I learned to dream, to express myself, and to believe. Rusinga gave me the foundation for the artist, woman, and professional I am today.”

Over five decades, Rusinga Schools has built a reputation for excellence in academics, arts, sports, and leadership, producing alumni who continue to make significant contributions in medicine, engineering, entrepreneurship, public service, and the creative industries.

As the school enters its next chapter, it plans to deepen investments in STEAM education, digital learning ecosystems, and creative arts over the next five years, anchoring its mission on innovative, values-driven learning and ensuring learners remain future-ready in an increasingly interconnected world.