Rights Groups Give IEBC, EACC 14 Days to Act on Alleged By-Election Violation

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – Human rights organisations have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to address what they describe as widespread electoral offences during the recent by-elections, warning that they will seek legal redress if no action is taken.

Vocal Africa said the unchecked violations cast serious doubt on the credibility of the November 27 mini-polls.

Executive Director Khalid Hussein accused the two constitutional bodies of failing to curb rampant voter bribery, intimidation and violence reported in several polling areas.

The activist group demanded the resignation of cabinet secretaries and senior government officials who actively campaigned for candidates allied to the ruling administration, arguing that their involvement breached public service ethics and compromised the fairness of the polls.

“The polls were neither free nor fair.We witnessed violence, widespread bribery, voter intimidation and clear inaction by both the IEBC and the EACC. If these issues are not addressed urgently, the country risks entering the 2027 General Election on unstable ground,”Hussein stated.

His remarks came as the Election Observation Group (ELOG) released its preliminary findings, flagging serious breaches of electoral integrity across Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, Nairobi and Machakos.

ELOG’s national coordinator, Mule Musau, said observers documented repeated cases of violence, harassment and blatant political interference.

In Kariobangi North, observers were allegedly blocked by crowds demanding money, while long-term monitors reported open voter bribery and undue influence during campaign periods.

“The distribution of relief goods such as blankets constitutes voter bribery under Kenyan law,” Musau noted, citing Section 9 of the Electoral Offences Act, which prescribes penalties of up to Sh2 million in fines or a six-year jail term for those involved in bribery.

ELOG also criticised senior public officials who were seen using state resources to support preferred candidates, saying such actions fundamentally undermine electoral impartiality.

Observers further reported incidents of unauthorised individuals accessing polling stations in Kasipul, Malava and Mbeere North, compromising ballot secrecy and violating IEBC accreditation rules.

“Some individuals, including political party super agents, were observed moving freely between polling stations despite clear restrictions,” Musau added.