Renowned Kenyan Actor Bilal Wanjau Dies While Undergoing Treatment at KNH

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 4-Celebrated Kenyan actor and director Bilal Wanjau has died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, his family has announced.

According to a family spokesperson, Wanjau, reportedly fell ill on Sunday while in Machakos, experiencing sudden pain in one of his legs. Relatives took him to hospital the following day.

He had been living with type 2 diabetes, had spent the past week battling pneumonia while also managing a leg wound. He

“We brought him to the hospital on Monday, and they ran tests until Wednesday. The doctors were about to begin treatment before he passed on later in the night,” the spokesperson said.

The family says burial preparations are underway, with the ceremony scheduled for Friday in Machakos County.

Wanjau’s career spanned film, television, theatre, and commercial work. His breakthrough came in 2009 when he featured in the popular “Utahama Lini?” national lottery campaign.

He went on to star in productions such as Sumu la Penzi, Tahidi High, Jela 5 Star, Njoro wa Uba, Hullabaloo Estate, Gavana, and Mjinga na Ushenzi. He also featured in a Bollywood project, underscoring his versatility and broad appeal.

In 2017, he won the Kalasha Award for Best Performance in a Comedy for his standout role in Jela 5 Star.

Wanjau, son of former Olympic boxing bronze medalist Ibrahim “Surf” Bilal, discovered his passion for drama at St. Teresa’s Boys Secondary School before further honing his talent at Eastleigh High School.

His early performances caught the attention of producers at the National Theatre, who opened doors for his professional growth.

Fondly remembered for his sharp wit and commanding screen presence, Wanjau became a household name through his role on Citizen TV’s Tahidi High, where he endeared himself to a generation of viewers.

Beyond his acting career, he was known for advocating greater recognition of the arts as a viable path for Kenyan youth, often highlighting the sector’s potential to create employment and inspire creativity.

Wanjau’s family has appealed for prayers as they prepare to lay him to rest. He will be buried tomorrow in Machakos County.