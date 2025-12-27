Raila Odinga Stadium on Track to Host AFCON 2027 Matches, PS Omollo says

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – Interior and National Adminstration Principal Secretary Raymond Amollo has given the status of the ongoing construction of the 60,000-seater Raila Odinga International Stadium, formerly Talanta Stadium, saying the project is progressing steadily and remains on schedule.

Speaking on the development, Omollo said the Government’s investment in world-class sports infrastructure is central to talent development, particularly among the youth, as part of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Once complete, the stadium is expected to host matches during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, strengthening Kenya’s status in elite African football while enhancing pathways for youth talent identification and development.

The stadium will also house seven modern changing rooms, VIP lounges, fully equipped media centres, and VAR booths integrated with goal-line technology, positioning it as a premier continental venue.

“External works have advanced with the installation of the stadium emblem, interior canopy works are nearing completion and the playing surface is currently being precisely levelled to international standards,” PS Omollo stated.

“ A defining feature of the facility is its state-of-the-art, fully computerized hydraulic tension cable roof-lifting system, an elite engineering innovation found in only four other stadiums worldwide, underscoring the project’s global stature,”he added.