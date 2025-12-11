Queen Mary of Denmark Visits Dandora Dumpsite

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11- The Queen Mary of Denmark has today visited the Dandora dumpsite in Nairobi, where she toured an ongoing environmental rehabilitation project backed by the Danish development agency Danida.

The visit highlighted the deepening Kenya-Denmark partnership in advancing green growth and community-centered development.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who accompanied the Queen during the visit, described the project as a transformative effort that goes far beyond traditional waste management.

“This morning, accompanying Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark on a site visit to the Dandora Landfill project, a powerful symbol of the strong Kenya-Denmark partnership,”

“This is more than just about waste management but a commitment to Green Growth, Economic Development and Democracy,” she stated.

In a statement shared on X, Miano said the initiative represents a commitment to green growth, economic development and democratic progress, noting that the Dandora project is tackling one of Kenya’s toughest urban environmental challenges.

“Through support from Danida, this initiative is transforming one of our toughest environmental challenges. By supporting the livelihoods of waste pickers, transitioning them into formal, green jobs and turning land challenges into community assets hence reducing pollution and advancing our Vision 2030 goals,”CS Miano noted.

According to the CS, Danida’s support is helping transition waste pickers into formal, green jobs while converting degraded land into valuable community assets. She said these efforts are reducing pollution, improving livelihoods and contributing directly to Kenya’s Vision 2030 goals.

Miano added that the project reflects the practical, people-centered solutions promoted under UNEA resolutions, particularly those focused on circular economy and urban environmental resilience.

“This Danida-backed initiative on waste management, circular economy and urban environmental resilience is a living example of the solutions UNEA resolutions seek to promote,”she expressed.

She emphasized that Denmark’s involvement has ensured the programme remains anchored in community welfare, saying the initiative is already delivering real benefits for local residents.

“Denmark’s dedication ensures this work is people-centered, directly improving the livelihoods of our local communities. This is how we build a prosperous, healthy Magical Kenya,”Miano asserted.