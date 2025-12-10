Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Queen Mary of Denmark in Kenya for Three-Day State Visit

During her visit, Queen Mary is expected to tour a number of conservation and development projects at the Coast, focusing on endangered species and the protection of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark arrived in Kenya on Tuesday night for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in environmental conservation, climate action and sustainable development.

The Queen touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where she was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, alongside Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During her visit, Queen Mary is expected to tour a number of conservation and development projects at the Coast, focusing on endangered species and the protection of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

She will also inspect ongoing landfill and waste management initiatives in Nairobi that promote circular economy solutions and urban environmental resilience.

A key highlight of her visit will be her participation in the ongoing United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) at the United Nations Office in Nairobi, where global leaders are deliberating on environmental policies and climate commitments.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Queen’s visit offers an opportunity to deepen cooperation between Kenya and Denmark, especially in renewable energy, environmental protection, and people-centered development programmes.

The government extended a warm welcome to Queen Mary, expressing optimism that the visit will open doors for expanded partnerships in innovation and sustainable growth for both nations.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Announces Passing of Brother James Mukhwana Wetangula

Wetangula described James as a devoted father, mentor, and pillar in his community.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa Police Arrest Man for Defrauding Holidaymakers with Fake Online Rentals

The suspect, identified as Brian Masika, is alleged to have posted non-existent rental units on social media, collected payments from unsuspecting guests, and vanished...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Launch Search After Four Juveniles Escape From Kisumu Children Remand Home

The minors, three aged 17 and one aged 13, reportedly fled through the roof of the store within the facility.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Gachagua to Kalonzo: I Will Deliver Mt Kenya Votes

Gachagua claimed President Ruto’s support in the region would be minimal.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom Green Bond Oversubscribed by 175pc, Raises Sh20bn

Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said the exceptional uptake reflects the market’s confidence in Safaricom’s performance, resilience and long-term strategy.

2 hours ago

JOBS

Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary to create 18,000 jobs: Ruto

The Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary expansion isn’t just saving rhinos, it’s creating 18,000 jobs, boosting local tourism, and turning conservation into real income for...

10 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, Cuba to finalize environmental cooperation deal by March

Kenya and Cuba set up joint technical teams to refine an environmental cooperation MOU, focusing on biodiversity, pollution control, and ecosystem management.

11 hours ago

crime

2 women arrested in Nairobi over fake NPS calling letters

Police arrest two women in Nairobi for defrauding job seekers with counterfeit NPS calling letters. Sh330,200 recovered; manhunt underway for third suspect.

12 hours ago