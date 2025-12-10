Queen Mary of Denmark in Kenya for Three-Day State Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark arrived in Kenya on Tuesday night for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in environmental conservation, climate action and sustainable development.

The Queen touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where she was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, alongside Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.

During her visit, Queen Mary is expected to tour a number of conservation and development projects at the Coast, focusing on endangered species and the protection of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

She will also inspect ongoing landfill and waste management initiatives in Nairobi that promote circular economy solutions and urban environmental resilience.

A key highlight of her visit will be her participation in the ongoing United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) at the United Nations Office in Nairobi, where global leaders are deliberating on environmental policies and climate commitments.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Queen’s visit offers an opportunity to deepen cooperation between Kenya and Denmark, especially in renewable energy, environmental protection, and people-centered development programmes.

The government extended a warm welcome to Queen Mary, expressing optimism that the visit will open doors for expanded partnerships in innovation and sustainable growth for both nations.