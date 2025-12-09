Connect with us

Interior PS Raymond Omollo./MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo Urges Public Service Collaboration During PBORA Rebranding Launch

Omollo described the launch as a symbolic “rebirth” of the Authority and a renewed commitment to transparency and professionalism.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Government institutions must collaborate to enhance public service delivery, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said, as he presided over the launch of the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA)’s new brand and website.

The event marks a major milestone in PBORA’s transition following the operationalization of the Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Act, 2013, which aims to strengthen governance and accountability in Kenya’s non-profit sector. Dr. Omollo described the launch as a symbolic “rebirth” of the Authority and a renewed commitment to transparency and professionalism.

“A brand is more than a logo or tagline. It is the totality of an organization,” Omollo said, urging PBORA to conduct continuous brand audits, engage stakeholders, and leverage its new website to reinforce its identity and visibility.

He emphasized that while the launch represents progress, the bigger task lies in sustaining the brand and aligning all aspects of the Authority—from organizational culture and communication style to signage and staff presentation—with public expectations.

“Adherence to the brand’s principles will determine whether PBORA successfully positions itself as a credible regulator in the public benefit sector,” he said.

Dr. Omollo congratulated PBORA for rebranding at a critical time when the government is reinforcing governance structures within the non-profit sector.

He highlighted that the operationalization of the PBO Act—over a decade after its enactment—demonstrates the government’s determination to implement key reforms.

“The Act provides an enhanced mandate for the Authority and a more vibrant, accountable, transparent, and partnership-driven PBO sector,” he said.

The new brand was developed with support from the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) to ensure alignment with the PBO Act, sector expectations, and the Government Identity System.

The ICT Authority developed and hosted the new website, which is expected to enhance communication and service delivery.

Dr. Omollo expressed confidence that the rebranding would strengthen PBORA’s responsiveness to stakeholders and raise its visibility and impact in the sector.

Present at the launch were PBORA Director General Laxmana Kiptoo and representatives from various non-governmental organizations.

