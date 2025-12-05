PS Omollo Tops List as Politrack Names Kenya’s Best-Performing Principal Secretaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has emerged as the top-performing PS in the latest national survey by Politrack, which ranked the best ten Principal Secretaries across government ministries.

The survey, released this week, placed Omollo at the summit with 69.7 percent, where he held a tie with Sports PS Elijah Mwangi who also got 69.7 percent followed by State Department of TVET PS Esther Muhoria who got 67.2 percent.

Housing PS Charles Hinga (65.5%), Education PS Julius Bitok (64.1%), and Public Service PS Jane Imbuya (62.8%) also secured positions among the top performers.

Mary Muthoni, the PS for Public Health, also featured prominently in the rankings.

According to Politrack, the assessment evaluated leadership efficiency, service delivery, policy implementation, public engagement, and responsiveness to key national priorities.

The survey highlighted improved public perceptions toward PSs who have shown consistency, visibility, and hands-on management in their respective ministries.

The findings come amid heightened public scrutiny over government performance and accountability, with Politrack noting increased citizen interest in the impact of senior civil servants on daily governance.