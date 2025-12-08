PS Muthoni Warns Kenyans Over Uninspected Meat, Fake Drugs Amid Festive Season Health Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged Kenyans to exercise heightened vigilance over the foods they consume during the festive season, warning of a rising influx of uninspected meat in the market as demand spikes.

Muthoni said unscrupulous traders are exploiting the high holiday consumption to sell meat that has not undergone mandatory safety checks, posing a serious risk to public health.

“We are seeing an increase in uninspected meat being pushed into the market to beat the growing festive season demand. I am calling on Kenyans to be extremely careful,” she cautioned.

The PS noted that the ministry is working closely with County Governments to ensure meat inspectors are on duty throughout the festivities.

She added that counties are receiving new and clearer guidelines on what to look out for during inspection to curb the distribution of unsafe products.

Her remarks come at a time when cases of food poisoning have been reported in various parts of the country, raising concern over food handling and hygiene standards.

Muthoni also sounded an alarm over the growing trend of Kenyans purchasing over-the-counter medicines without proper medical guidance.

She warned that some diseases are becoming increasingly resistant to common drugs, partly due to misuse and the circulation of counterfeit medication.

“Standards must be observed. We will soon institute a crackdown on outlets stocking fake medication. Kenyans must stop self-medicating, especially with drugs whose quality cannot be guaranteed,” she said.

On Social Health Insurance, the PS encouraged Kenyans of means to support the enrollment of indigent families, saying their contribution will help extend healthcare access to vulnerable groups as envisioned under President William Ruto’s reforms.

She emphasized that broad participation in the new health financing model is key to ensuring more Kenyans can access affordable and quality medical services.

Muthoni also appealed to young people to be responsible in their festive-season celebrations, expressing concern over an upsurge in HIV infections among youth.

“We want our young people to enjoy responsibly. The increase in AIDS cases is worrying, and we must all take precautions,” she said.