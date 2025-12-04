PS Hinga Hands Over Key Amenities at Mukuru Estate Ahead of Allocation of 5,000 New Housing Units

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga has handed over key social amenities at the New Boma Yangu Mukuru Housing Estate in Nairobi, marking a major milestone ahead of the allocation of 5,000 newly completed affordable housing units.

Speaking during the ceremony on Thursday, PS Hinga said the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) is redefining dignified living for Kenyans by going beyond the provision of houses to creating integrated, secure and thriving communities.

“The facilities here, including schools, healthcare facilities, retail spaces and the police post, are designed to make the estate a fully self-sufficient, thriving community and improve the quality of life for its residents,” he said.

The amenities handed over include a fully equipped ECDE and daycare centre, a strip mall with spaces for local businesses such as cybercafés, eateries, coffee shops and clothing stores, a new outpatient centre/dispensary and an in-house police post with a fire station to enhance safety and emergency response.

Officials said the facilities are intended to create a cohesive and self-sustaining community by enabling residents to live, work and access essential services within the estate, while supporting small enterprises and local employment.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo welcomed the decision to situate a police post inside the estate, citing the size of the development and the need to guarantee residents’ safety.

“We will ensure the police post here is adequately manned and, in conjunction with the State Department for Housing, we are working to set up CCTV coverage across the estate and to work with local leaders to ensure the highest standards of security are achieved,” he said.

Enumeration for the 5,000 new studio units, which are expected to be handed over soon, is currently under way, paving the way for thousands more residents to move into the fully serviced estate.

The Boma Yangu Mukuru Housing Estate is among projects being implemented in 111 constituencies under the government’s Affordable Housing Programme, which seeks to provide decent, affordable homes to Kenyans across different income brackets.

Nairobi Deputy Governor James Njoroge said the development was setting “a new standard for urban living in Kenya: a neighbourhood where residents are not just tenants but active participants in a thriving, cohesive and empowered community.”