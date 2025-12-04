Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PS Charles Hinga hands over key social amenities at the New Boma Yangu Mukuru Housing Estate ahead of the allocation of 5,000 affordable housing units. /December 4, 2025.

Top stories

PS Hinga Hands Over Key Amenities at Mukuru Estate Ahead of Allocation of 5,000 New Housing Units

The amenities handed over include a fully equipped ECDE and daycare centre, a strip mall with spaces for local businesses such as cybercafés, eateries, coffee shops and clothing stores, a new outpatient centre/dispensary and an in-house police post with a fire station to enhance safety and emergency response.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga has handed over key social amenities at the New Boma Yangu Mukuru Housing Estate in Nairobi, marking a major milestone ahead of the allocation of 5,000 newly completed affordable housing units.

Speaking during the ceremony on Thursday, PS Hinga said the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) is redefining dignified living for Kenyans by going beyond the provision of houses to creating integrated, secure and thriving communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The facilities here, including schools, healthcare facilities, retail spaces and the police post, are designed to make the estate a fully self-sufficient, thriving community and improve the quality of life for its residents,” he said.

The amenities handed over include a fully equipped ECDE and daycare centre, a strip mall with spaces for local businesses such as cybercafés, eateries, coffee shops and clothing stores, a new outpatient centre/dispensary and an in-house police post with a fire station to enhance safety and emergency response.

Officials said the facilities are intended to create a cohesive and self-sustaining community by enabling residents to live, work and access essential services within the estate, while supporting small enterprises and local employment.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo welcomed the decision to situate a police post inside the estate, citing the size of the development and the need to guarantee residents’ safety.

“We will ensure the police post here is adequately manned and, in conjunction with the State Department for Housing, we are working to set up CCTV coverage across the estate and to work with local leaders to ensure the highest standards of security are achieved,” he said.

Enumeration for the 5,000 new studio units, which are expected to be handed over soon, is currently under way, paving the way for thousands more residents to move into the fully serviced estate.

The Boma Yangu Mukuru Housing Estate is among projects being implemented in 111 constituencies under the government’s Affordable Housing Programme, which seeks to provide decent, affordable homes to Kenyans across different income brackets.

Nairobi Deputy Governor James Njoroge said the development was setting “a new standard for urban living in Kenya: a neighbourhood where residents are not just tenants but active participants in a thriving, cohesive and empowered community.”

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Lands Court halts eviction of Makongeni Residents and planned demolition of estate.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Respondents to immediately restore water and electricity, and barred them from carrying out any further evictions or demolitions pending...

November 24, 2025

County News

President Ruto Hands Over Keys to 176 New Homeowners in Machakos

The President said the project exemplifies social integration, providing housing across all income categories to promote equitable access and inclusive communities.

November 14, 2025

Top stories

President Ruto Commissions Affordable Housing Projects in Wote, Makueni County

The Boma Yangu Wote Pool Affordable Housing Estate, being implemented by Parklane Construction Company, comprises 7,755 housing units and is currently 50 percent complete....

November 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto assigns himself 80pc score on economy and jobs

Ruto said the country is in a stronger economic position now than when he took over from his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, nearly three years...

November 10, 2025

County News

Ruto unveils major affordable housing rollout in Busia County

He cautioned Kenyans against “selfish politicians” opposing the housing plan, saying the programme is designed to benefit current and future generations. The Funyula project...

October 31, 2025

Top stories

Ruto Honoured as Global Champion of Adequate Housing, Calls for Stronger Multilateralism at UNGA

The honour was bestowed during the High-Level Roundtable of the Global Champions on Adequate and Affordable Housing, held on the sidelines of the 80th...

September 24, 2025

BOTTOM-UP

“Without Ruto, you are clueless,” President fires back at critics

"I am telling you, if you remove Ruto; these people will be completely clueless,” the President asserted.

June 28, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila lauds Affordable Housing program, urges Cabinet to focus on service delivery

Odinga urged the Cabinet to adopt a model of urban development that links housing with employment, healthcare, education, and public amenities.

June 20, 2025