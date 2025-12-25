Connect with us

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok/FILE

Kenya

PS Bitok: 30,000 Grade 10 Placement Review Requests Processed; 177,000 Received So Far

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has confirmed that 30,000 placement review requests for Grade 10 have been successfully processed, with a total of 177,000 requests received across the country so far.

PS Bitok urged learners who have not yet submitted their review requests to act promptly, noting that the window for submitting applications closes on Monday.

“Learners are encouraged to ensure their applications are submitted before the deadline. This is an important opportunity to have placement concerns addressed,” PS Bitok said.

The Education Ministry continues to review applications systematically to ensure fair placement in secondary schools, with priority given to academic merit and available slots.

Learners and parents are advised to monitor official communication channels for updates on the placement review process.

