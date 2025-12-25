Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Prominent ICT CEO found dead in Kilimani apartment had secured major contracts

Githua was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building along Kasuku Road in Kilimani, in an incident police are investigating as a suspected suicide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The death of Evans Githua, the Chief Executive Officer of Nairobi-based ICT firm Com Twenty-One Limited, has sent shockwaves through Kenya’s business and technology community, with associates describing him as an active executive who had recently secured major contracts.

Githua was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building along Kasuku Road in Kilimani, in an incident police are investigating as a suspected suicide.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police reports and Occurrence Book entries, Githua had checked into a short-stay apartment on the night of December 22, 2025, at about 8.54pm, and was alone at the time. His body was discovered the following afternoon behind Alba Apartments after members of the public alerted authorities.

Police said officers forced their way into the apartment after finding the door locked from the inside. Upon entry, investigators observed that the room appeared disturbed, prompting forensic officers to document the scene.

During the search, police recovered several personal items, including clothing, a wallet and two mobile phones, both of which were switched to flight mode. Officers also collected alcoholic beverage containers, prescription and non-prescription items, and household utensils, all of which were secured as exhibits to assist ongoing investigations.

Authorities said the recovered items, alongside forensic findings and witness accounts, will help establish the circumstances surrounding Githua’s death. His body was later moved to the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Family members told police they grew concerned after Githua failed to return home and his mobile phones became unreachable, which they described as out of character. Investigators said it remains unclear what may have led to the events preceding his death.

Githua headed Com Twenty One Limited, a leading ICT solutions and systems integration firm with branches in several major towns across Kenya. The company’s clientele includes State House, Parliament, the Central Bank of Kenya, the Kenya Ports Authority and Huduma Kenya, positioning it as a key player in the country’s technology infrastructure.

Police said investigations are ongoing as they await post-mortem results and further forensic analysis.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Rallies Support for 500 Displaced Families in Narok Amid Festive Season

Additional support, including first aid and medical services, has been made available through medical camps set up by the Narok County Government.

4 hours ago

Aerospace Development

Kenyan Astrophysicist discovers second Asteroid sparking global recognition

KSA announced that the discovery has been officially verified by the Minor Planet Center in collaboration with international partners, including a NASA-affiliated research group.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Gazettement of JSC Procedures Urgent, LSK to Join Appeal Against High Court Ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – The gazettement of procedures of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must forthwith be treated as a matter of extreme...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges Drivers to Exercise Caution on Roads During Christmas

DP Kindiki expressed concern over the rising number of road fatalities.

16 hours ago

Top stories

EACC Arrests Two Traffic Officers for Bribery Along Likoni-Lungalunga Road

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 24-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two traffic police officers attached to the Diani Traffic Base for allegedly soliciting bribes...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Mudavadi Reveals How Cartels Blocked Singapore Investors in Mombasa Port Modernisation

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 24-Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has opened up about a stalled plan to overhaul the Port of Mombasa, blaming internal resistance and...

17 hours ago

Top stories

KWS Kills Two Elephants Following Fatal Human–Wildlife Conflicts in Kajiado West

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 24-Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has taken down two elephants in Kajiado West after the animals were linked to multiple fatalities in the...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Proposes Constitutional Referendum During 2027 General Election

Mudavadi suggested that unresolved constitutional issues could be framed as referendum questions for public consideration.

19 hours ago