Prominent ICT CEO found dead in Kilimani apartment had secured major contracts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The death of Evans Githua, the Chief Executive Officer of Nairobi-based ICT firm Com Twenty-One Limited, has sent shockwaves through Kenya’s business and technology community, with associates describing him as an active executive who had recently secured major contracts.

Githua was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building along Kasuku Road in Kilimani, in an incident police are investigating as a suspected suicide.

According to police reports and Occurrence Book entries, Githua had checked into a short-stay apartment on the night of December 22, 2025, at about 8.54pm, and was alone at the time. His body was discovered the following afternoon behind Alba Apartments after members of the public alerted authorities.

Police said officers forced their way into the apartment after finding the door locked from the inside. Upon entry, investigators observed that the room appeared disturbed, prompting forensic officers to document the scene.

During the search, police recovered several personal items, including clothing, a wallet and two mobile phones, both of which were switched to flight mode. Officers also collected alcoholic beverage containers, prescription and non-prescription items, and household utensils, all of which were secured as exhibits to assist ongoing investigations.

Authorities said the recovered items, alongside forensic findings and witness accounts, will help establish the circumstances surrounding Githua’s death. His body was later moved to the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

Family members told police they grew concerned after Githua failed to return home and his mobile phones became unreachable, which they described as out of character. Investigators said it remains unclear what may have led to the events preceding his death.

Githua headed Com Twenty One Limited, a leading ICT solutions and systems integration firm with branches in several major towns across Kenya. The company’s clientele includes State House, Parliament, the Central Bank of Kenya, the Kenya Ports Authority and Huduma Kenya, positioning it as a key player in the country’s technology infrastructure.

Police said investigations are ongoing as they await post-mortem results and further forensic analysis.