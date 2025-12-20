President Ruto Reappoints Faith Boinett as Kenya Pipeline Board Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20 — President William Ruto has reappointed Faith Boinett as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) for a further three-year term.

The reappointment was announced through Gazette Notice No. 18372, issued under the State Corporations Act (Cap. 446).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6(1)(a) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint Faith Boinett to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited,” the notice states.

According to the gazette notice, Boinett’s new term will run for three years, effective December 23, 2025.

The notice is dated December 19, 2025, and was signed by President Ruto.

Kenya Pipeline Company is a strategic State corporation tasked with ensuring the security of petroleum supply, supporting economic growth, and facilitating regional energy trade.