President Ruto Orders Deletion of Names ‘Erroneously’ Included in Jamhuri Day Honours List

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — President William Ruto has ordered the deletion of several names that were erroneously included in the list of national honours and awards conferred during the 2025 Jamhuri Day celebrations.

In a corrigendum published through Gazette Notice No. 18371, the Head of State said the corrections relate to the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.) list that was published earlier under Gazette Notice No. 1836 of 2025.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the following names were erroneously included in the list,” the notice reads, adding that the affected names have been deleted and any reference to them in the C.B.S. list should be read accordingly.

Those removed from the list include Mrs. Ndungu Joyce Njeri Njoroge (M.B.S.), Mr. Kiini Sylvester Ngei (M.B.S.), Mr. Owino Harrison Ochieng (O.G.W.), Mr. Kirui Kipkemoi Arap (O.G.W.), Mr. Chemweno Peter Kipsang (O.G.W.), Mr. Mogere Zakayo Izanta (O.G.W.), Mr. Sitima Allan Mukoto (O.G.W.), Ms. Akama Vane Nyaboke (O.G.W.), Dr. Buchere Philip Brightone (posthumous) (O.G.W.), and Ms. Odera Millicent Anyango (H.S.C.).

The corrigendum is dated December 11, 2025, and was signed by President Ruto in his capacity as the Chancellor of the Orders.

The correction follows the conferment of 881 national honours to distinguished Kenyans during the Jamhuri Day celebrations held on December 12, 2025, at Nyayo Stadium, where individuals were recognised for exemplary service across public service, national security, leadership, private enterprise, and community development.

Among the highest honours awarded during the ceremony were the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya, conferred on nine individuals, alongside hundreds of others who received various classes of the Order of the Burning Spear, the Order of the Grand Warrior, medals for gallantry, distinguished service medals, and Head of State Commendations.