Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Elevates 54 Advocates to Senior Counsel, Urges Integrity and Mentorship

President Ruto emphasized that the recognition carries not only prestige but also greater responsibility to safeguard democracy, strengthen justice institutions, and expand access to justice across the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – President William Ruto has conferred the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel on 54 advocates of the High Court of Kenya during a ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

Addressing the newly elevated senior counsel, President Ruto emphasized that the recognition carries not only prestige but also greater responsibility to safeguard democracy, strengthen justice institutions, and expand access to justice across the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Senior Counsel Conferment Rules, particularly Rule 7, set an even higher bar for you: sustained excellence in active practice, distinguished advocacy before the superior courts, dedicated mentorship of younger advocates, faithful service to the Law Society of Kenya, scholarly contribution, and unimpeachable professional conduct,” the President said.

He urged the new senior counsel to serve with integrity, guided by the national interest, and to foster stronger relations between the Bar, the Bench, and other arms of government.

Chief Justice Martha Koome called on the Bar and Bench to work in partnership rather than rivalry, underscoring the senior counsel’s role in upholding justice and mentoring the next generation of lawyers in both legal skills and ethical conduct.

“Your choices and professional culture will shape the future of the bar. Ensure that the legal profession remains the guardian of justice, not a marketplace of transactions,” Koome added.

The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who was among those conferred, Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose.

Prominent lawyers elevated to senior counsel status include Njoroge Regeru, Katwa Kigen, Ambrose Rachier, Muthomi Thiankolu, Nancy Karigithu, Muturi Kigano, Paul Ndung’u, Issack Hassan, Mercy Buku, and former Cabinet Minister Kivutha Kibwana.

President Ruto commended the Committee on Senior Counsel for its transparent and rigorous evaluation process, highlighting that the conferment reinforces public trust in the legal profession.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

CBC Milestone: First KJSEA Cohort Set to Transition to Senior Secondary Schools

TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said the commission is fully prepared to facilitate a smooth and organized move for the learners.

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls for Green, Inclusive Economic Transformation at UNEA7

The President said the Assembly must turn this declaration into concrete and practical outcomes that address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Queen Mary of Denmark Visits Dandora Dumpsite

The visit highlighted the deepening Kenya-Denmark partnership in advancing green growth and community-centered development.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Govt Rolls Out Tough Security, Traffic Measures Ahead of Jamhuri Day Celebrations

Kitiyo emphasized that this year’s celebrations are expected to attract a significantly large audience, including senior government officials and foreign dignitaries.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Environmental Activist Truphena Muthoni Sets New 72-Hour Tree-Hugging World Record

The feat is expected to be submitted to the relevant global record certifying bodies for verification.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Three Fishermen Killed After Ship Collides With Boat on Lake Victoria Near Remba Island

The boat split into three parts after being hit by the ship when the four fishermen were sleeping after casting their nets.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua Alleges Voter Intimidation Targeting Elderly in Mbeere North By-Election

Gachagua claimed that senior citizens enrolled in the Inua Jamii cash transfer program were threatened with the withdrawal of their government stipends if they...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Traffic Disruptions Expected in Nairobi on December 12 Ahead of Jamhuri Day Celebrations

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, key areas in the Central Business District and around Nyayo Stadium will be closely monitored to ensure...

4 hours ago