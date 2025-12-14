Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Cabinet adopted the projections on Tuesday when President William Ruto chaired a session that endorsed the 2025 Budget Policy Statement (BPS)/PCS

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto convenes Cabinet Sitting to approve Sh5 Trillion National Infrastructure Fund

“All this work I am doing is not because I am looking for votes. I have passed the level of seeking votes. I want to change Kenya. That is my mission,” Ruto said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – President William Ruto convened a Cabinet meeting on December 14, 2025, to consider and approve the establishment of a National Infrastructure Fund aimed at mobilising up to Sh5 trillion to finance large-scale development projects across the country.

Ruto said the fund will serve as a dedicated financing vehicle for flagship mega-projects, blending public resources with private capital from local and international investors, development finance institutions and pension funds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Tomorrow is when willl officially start our journey transforming Kenya from third-world to first-world. Tomorrow is when we will pass a special fund, National Infrastructure Fund that will be used to raise Ksh5 trillion of transforming this country. We are not joking, Kenya must be transformed by all means possible,” he said.

Ruto used his November 20, 2025, State of the Nation Address to unveil an ambitious Sh5 trillion plan to ‘move Kenya from developing to developed” status, anchored on large-scale investment in people, irrigation, energy, and transport’ and financed without piling on unsustainable debt.

President Ruto has consistently argued that sustained investment in infrastructure is critical to accelerating economic growth and lifting millions of Kenyans into the middle class.

The Head of State said Kenya must “cast off the prevailing mindset of being content with the average” and emulate Asian Tigers such as South Korea and Malaysia, which he said rose through discipline, strategic investment and refusal to accept mediocrity.

“And all this work I am doing is not because I am looking for votes. I have passed the level of seeking votes. I want to change Kenya. That is my mission.”

“Because if it is about votes, didn’t you vote for me in 2022? Isn’t that vote you gave me enough for me to do this work for you? So people should not bother themselves with issues of votes. The vote will come later, and God is the one who will decide. And those citizens are the ones who decide that the person of bragging, noise, insults, and all that should be taken home quickly,” Ruto said.

The President acknowledged that for years Kenya has relied on debt – including major infrastructure loans from China and other lenders – to finance roads, rail, ports and energy projects, but said this model must change.

To fund the new push, Ruto announced the creation of a National Infrastructure Fund and a Sovereign Wealth Fund that will ring–fence privatisation proceeds and natural resource royalties for long-term investment, instead of using them to plug annual budget gaps.

All proceeds from privatisation of State corporations will be channelled into the infrastructure fund, which will then be used to attract up to 10 times more in private capital from pension funds, sovereign partners and development financiers.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund will, he said, save a portion of resource revenues for future generations, provide a stabilisation buffer against global shocks and invest commercially in strategic projects.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Supremacy Battle as Wamatangi and Ng’ang’a Trade Barbs Before Ruto

The political rivalry pit Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against a group of leaders led by Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia and Thika Town MP...

25 minutes ago

Capital Health

State issues safety, health advisory as festive season begins

"Life does not have spare parts. If you are a driver, do not speed, do not overtake recklessly...Christmas should be about returning home safely,...

3 hours ago

crime

Key suspect in the brutal murder of Seth Njeri arrested in Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Detectives from the homicide unit have arrested a suspect who had been on the run over the brutal murder...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Barasa declares support for Shanta Gold Mining firm in Ikolomani

Governor Barasa assured community members that the County government will ensure that the Company contributes to the community by establishing schools, improving road infrastructure...

6 hours ago

Headlines

NTSA advises motorists to restrict travel to daytime hours for safety

"Motorists are advised to schedule their travel between 6am and 6pm as driving outside these hours increases exposure to night time hazards such as...

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

Ogamba Pushes AI, Innovation, Entrepreneurship at UoN Graduation

"Do not leave this institution as job seekers. Leave as innovators, creators and problem solvers,” the Education CS said,

10 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru hails late Jirongo as a bold and principled leader

"His courage, wit, and commitment to standing up for what he believed in will forever be etched in the minds of those who interacted...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

17 hours ago