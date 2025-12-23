Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Backs Safaricom–Ethio Telecom Joint Investments Across Horn of Africa

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace, security, and economic integration.

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Dec 23– President William Ruto held high-level talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa, resulting in a landmark agreement to support joint investment initiatives between Safaricom and Ethio Telecom across the Horn of Africa.

During the discussions, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace, security, and economic integration, emphasizing the need for African-led solutions to drive stability and prosperity.

In a statement shared on social media, President Ruto highlighted the importance of digital growth and cross-border collaboration.

“Together, we are committed to enhancing economic ties, promoting regional stability, and supporting initiatives that benefit our people,” he said.

The two leaders pledged to fully back Safaricom and Ethio Telecom as they explore strategic partnerships and investments across regional markets.

The move aims to boost connectivity, digital innovation, and trade opportunities in both countries and beyond.

Beyond economic initiatives, the talks also addressed security challenges, counterterrorism, and cooperation frameworks for peacekeeping, signaling a shared commitment to a stable and prosperous region.

“This agreement represents a significant step toward deeper Kenya–Ethiopia cooperation,” said a senior government official. “It combines infrastructure, digital growth, and security collaboration to drive sustainable development in the Horn of Africa.”

