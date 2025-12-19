Connect with us

Politrack Africa Ranks Mbadi, Ruku and Murkomen Top in 2025 Cabinet Performance Survey

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi, Geoffrey Ruku and Kipchumba Murkomen have emerged as the top-performing members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet, according to a new nationwide survey released by Politrack Africa.

The 2025 Politrack Africa Performance Survey ranks National Treasury CS John Mbadi and Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku jointly at the top with an approval rating of 78 per cent. They are closely followed by Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen, who scored 75 per cent.

Rounding out the top five are Health CS Aden Duale, ranked fourth with 72 per cent, and Agriculture and Livestock Development CS Mutahi Kagwe, who placed fifth with 70 per cent.

Politrack Africa said the rankings reflect strong public approval of the Cabinet Secretaries’ policy leadership, service delivery reforms and responsiveness to national priorities.

The survey was conducted between November 20 and December 10, 2025, covering all 47 counties. Data was collected using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) from a representative sample of 3,287 registered voters, with a 95 per cent confidence level and a ±3.4 per cent margin of error.

Respondents reflected diverse demographics, with 55 per cent rural and 45 per cent urban, 54 per cent male and 46 per cent female, spanning all adult age groups. Income levels ranged from no income to above Sh75,000, ensuring broad socio-economic representation.

At the National Treasury, Mbadi earned top marks for steering fiscal policy during a challenging economic period. His tenure has been marked by the presentation of a Sh4.239 trillion national budget, the rollout of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) financing strategy targeting Sh70 billion for infrastructure, and increased allocations to agriculture, food security, the blue economy and fisheries.

Ruku, who oversees Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, was recognised for driving deep institutional reforms. These include restructuring the ministry to improve efficiency, introducing measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across government, rolling out digital transformation training for civil servants, and implementing targeted welfare programmes for marginalised communities.

Murkomen, ranked third, received strong approval for enhancing national security and administrative efficiency. His tenure has seen a nationwide crackdown on political violence, the establishment of Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots security forums in all counties, and accelerated issuance of national identity cards and passports to clear long-standing backlogs.

Health CS Aden Duale’s fourth-place ranking follows reforms such as the establishment of the Social Health Authority, expansion of international health partnerships, and the rollout of TaifaCare and digital health reforms. Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe followed closely, credited with driving farmer-focused digital platforms and expanding export markets.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Water CS Eng. Eric Mugaa both scored 69 per cent, reflecting progress in renewable energy expansion, power transmission projects, and water and irrigation infrastructure.

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba ranked eighth after securing the largest share of the 2025/26 national budget and expanding digital learning and TVET financing.

ICT CS William Kabogo, Lands CS Alice Wahome, Youth and Sports CS Salim Mvurya, and Tourism CS Rebecca Miano completed the top twelve, each recognised for sector-specific reforms ranging from digital government services and housing delivery to sports infrastructure development and tourism growth.

According to Politrack Africa, the findings signal growing public confidence in Cabinet performance, particularly in ministries directly linked to economic management, public service reform and security. The organisation noted that sustained delivery, transparency and citizen engagement will be key determinants of future performance ratings as the government advances its agenda into 2026.

