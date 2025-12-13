Police Report: Jirongo Was Driving Towards Nairobi When His Mercedes Benz Collided Head-On With A Bus

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – A new police report has revealed fresh details about the road crash that claimed the life of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, indicating that the veteran politician was driving towards Nairobi when his vehicle collided head-on with a Climax Coach bus early Saturday morning.

According to the official account filed at the Naivasha Traffic Base, the accident occurred at 3:00am along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway. Jirongo was behind the wheel of his white Mercedes Benz E350, which was left mangled on impact.

Naivasha Traffic Base Commander said preliminary investigations point to lane deviation, noting that Jirongo was driving inbound towards Nairobi when he failed to keep his lane, leading to the head-on crash with the oncoming bus.

“It happened that one cirus jirongo aged 64 years was driving motor vehicle make M/Benz from nakuru direction heading towards Nairobi direction and upon reaching the location of the accident, he failed to keep to his inner lane and collided head-on with the oncoming motor vehicle,” a police reports states.

Both vehicles were damaged, with the front section of Jirongo’s car suffering catastrophic impact. Images from the scene show the luxury sedan’s engine compartment completely crushed and debris scattered across the roadside.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the collision, but Jirongo was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the passengers aboard the bus sustained life-threatening injuries, though several were treated for shock and minor bruises.

The body was later moved to a local mortuary as family members and close associates converged in Naivasha with plans to move the body to Nairobi.

Jirongo’s death has triggered fresh tributes across the country, with leaders describing him as a political heavyweight who shaped Kenya’s multiparty era.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, a long-time ally and sometimes rival, described Jirongo’s death as a blow to the Luhya community and to the nation.

“He was an asset to our community and to Kenya. We loved him, but God loved him more,” he said.