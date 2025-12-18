Police probe multiple murder incidents across four counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Detectives are investigating a series of suspected murder cases reported across several counties this week with bodies discovered in rivers, forests, roadsides and villages, some bearing signs of extreme violence.

In Kisumu County, officers are probing the discovery of a decaying, headless body found floating in River Chemelil within the Chemelil Sugar Belt nucleus in Muhoroni Sub-County.

The incident was reported under OB No. 14/16/12/2025 at 6:30 p.m. by Sidho East II Assistant Chief Benard Ogada, who said members of the public alerted him after two young boys fishing along the river spotted a body wrapped in a green sack.

Police who responded confirmed “the body of a human being, with no head and of unknown sex,” floating in the river.

Attempts to retrieve the body were unsuccessful due to darkness, difficult terrain and the depth of the river.

The operation was suspended until the following morning as police requested scene-of-crime personnel from Kisumu County.

The case is under investigation by DCI Muhoroni.

In Nakuru County’s Naivasha Sub-County, police are investigating the killing of an unidentified African male adult, estimated to be about 50 years old, whose body was found dumped along the DTI murram road in Karate Location, about seven kilometres south of Naivasha Police Station.

The report was made on December 16, 2025, at 12:40 p.m. by Chief Simon Nganga Kinyanjui of Karate Location.

Officers from Naivasha Police Station, accompanied by DCI detectives, found the body with visible multiple injuries, including fractures to both limbs.

Investigators established that the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped by the roadside.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators, and the body was moved to Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.

The case remains under investigation by DCI Naivasha.

In Kiambu County’s Kikuyu Sub-County, police are investigating a suspected murder after a decomposing human body was found in Thogoto Forest along the Southern Bypass.

The report was made on December 16, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m. by Kenya Forest Service officer Sgt. Gideon Gitau Njoroge, who said the body was discovered during a routine patrol.

Police said the fully decomposed body, whose gender could not be determined, had been tied with rope on both upper and lower limbs and showed signs of having been partially mauled by wild animals.

Preliminary findings indicated the forest site was a secondary scene, with no signs of recent human activity.

The scene was processed by crime scene personnel, and the body was moved to City Funeral Home awaiting identification and post-mortem. DCI Kikuyu is handling the case.

In Uasin Gishu County, detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing in Kipsano area, Cheptiret Location, Kesses Sub-County. The incident was reported on December 15, 2025, at about 6:09 p.m., with a follow-up report made the next day at 2:30 p.m. indicating that a suspect had been lynched by an irate mob.

Police rescued Yahya Abdala, a 20-year-old man, from the mob with multiple head and hand injuries and rushed him to Kesses Sub-County Hospital.

Investigations later revealed that Abdala had allegedly stabbed Abel Kipkemboi Yator, 24, following an altercation over a girl.

The victim was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

Police confirmed the victim sustained stab wounds on the left hand above the elbow and on the right side of the back.

Investigators said the confrontation occurred at a shop where the suspect was with his girlfriend, Maureen Chelimo, 19, when the deceased and two others allegedly approached and touched her inappropriately, prompting the suspect to stab him with a kitchen knife used to cut mangoes.

The knife was recovered nearby and kept as an exhibit. The suspect was treated, discharged in fair condition and placed in custody to face a murder charge.

The body is preserved at the hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Police said investigations are ongoing in all the incidents, with several cases listed as pending under investigation, as detectives seek to establish circumstances, identify suspects and bring those responsible to justice.