Police officer kills civilian, then takes own life in suspected love triangle

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 — Police in Laikipia West are investigating a tragic murder-suicide incident involving a serving police officer that left two people dead at Ndurumo Trading Centre on December 14.

According to a police report filed at Rumuruti Police Station, the incident involved Police Constable Peter Macharia Mwangi, who was attached to Ndurumo Patrol Base.

The matter was reported by the Officer Commanding the patrol base, Sgt. Agostino Kitira, at around 4:22 pm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that PC Mwangi, who was on official duty and armed with a G3 rifle, left his post at approximately 2:20 pm to look for lunch at Ndurumo Trading Centre.

Shortly thereafter, gunshots were heard within the area.

Police established that the officer shot and killed a civilian, identified as Benson Kipkemboi Chirchir, a 29-year-old male, inside Westgate Pool Table Shop at the trading centre.

After the shooting, the officer reportedly returned to the police post, where he later took his own life at the doorstep of his residence using the same firearm.

Officers from Rumuruti Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Laikipia West, visited the scene.

PC Mwangi’s body was found lying on its back at the doorway of his house, with the G3 rifle resting across his leg.

He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, with the bullet exiting through the back of his left shoulder.

A 7.62×51mm spent cartridge was recovered at the scene, while an unspent cartridge was later found on his bed.

No suicide note was recovered.

At the second scene, about 150 metres from the police post, officers found the body of Benson Chirchir lying in a pool of blood inside the pool table shop.

He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest and another near the hip, where a bullet head was found lodged.

Outside the premises, a blue motorcycle, had been hit by two bullets in the engine block.

Two spent cartridges were recovered from the area.

Police believe the motive behind the killing was a love triangle involving the deceased officer, the civilian victim, and an unidentified woman who has not yet been traced.

Both bodies were removed to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

The firearm, cartridges, and other exhibits recovered from the scenes have been secured as investigations continue.

The case is being handled by DCI officers from Laikipia West.

