Police Impostor arrested in Meru following intelligence-led operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – Detectives in Meru County have arrested a suspected police impostor who had allegedly been terrorizing members of the public in Imenti North Sub-County.

In a statement, The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Lucy Mwenda, was apprehended following tip-offs from members of the public.

“Acting swiftly, Law Enforcement Officers captured Mwenda while in possession of his numberless getaway motorcycle,” DCI said.

According to the DCI, Mwenda was captured while in possession of a numberless motorcycle, believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle.

A search conducted at the time of arrest led to the recovery of several items, including a military jacket, a military knee pad, a military hat, a camel bag, and a dagger.

Mwenda is currently in custody and is undergoing processing as authorities prepare for his arraignment in court.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of his activities and whether he may have been involved in other related offenses.

The DCI has urged members of the public to continue working closely with security agencies by reporting suspicious individuals or activities, noting that public cooperation remains key in the fight against crime.