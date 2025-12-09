Connect with us

Pathologists documented extensive injuries across her body, pointing to an extremely violent attack

crime

Sexually assaulted and strangled: autopsy details Embakasi teen’s murder

Postmortem confirms 12-year-old Patience Mumbe was sexually assaulted and killed in Embakasi, Nairobi. Police review CCTV footage as investigations continue.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The murder of 12-year-old Patience Mumbe in Nairobi’s Embakasi area has sent shockwaves through the community after a postmortem confirmed she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

A postmortem examination conducted Tuesday at the Nairobi Funeral Home showed Patience died from head injuries and strangulation. Pathologists also documented extensive injuries across her body, pointing to an extremely violent attack.

Civil society advocates suggested the brutality of the assault may indicate the involvement of a repeat offender.

“From the review of the body, they confirmed injuries from head to toe. This is a clear sign that the person who did this is someone not new to these things,” said Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa.

The girl’s father, Joseph Malonza, said the family is struggling to comprehend the tragedy.

“I am in pain having lost a child so young, where it is still not yet clear what happened to her,” he said.

Her mother, Angela Kiilu, urged authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

“This matter has completely shocked me. I ask the government to follow up on this case and speak the truth about what really happened, and that at least my child gets her justice,” she said.

CCTV review

Kiilu recounted that Patience disappeared last Thursday while playing outside with her siblings.

“I called them to come inside, and she did not respond. Her sibling told me Patience had run away,” she said.

Detectives said they are reviewing crucial CCTV footage from shops in the area after cameras reportedly captured the girl running from her home toward the road leading to the Taj Mall bus stage before her disappearance.

Investigators are analyzing all evidence collected, though no arrests have been made so far.

The family says they remain hopeful that police will identify the culprit.

“As a family, we would like them to continue with the investigation so that we can know who did this and maybe find the reason,” Kiilu added.

The incident comes amid rising concern over child safety in Embakasi, where police have recorded four disappearance cases in the past month.

Investigations into Patience’s murder are ongoing.

