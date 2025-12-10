Connect with us

Over 100,000 Cambodians flee as border conflict with Thailand enters 4th day – China Daily

PHNOM PENH — Over 100,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe zones as border conflict with Thailand has entered a fourth day, a Cambodian defense spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The total number of displaced people is 101,129, including infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities, Cambodian Defense Ministry’s Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said in a press briefing.

She said the Thai army had used heavy and destructive weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, to attack Cambodian military positions and civilian areas from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

At least seven Cambodian civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in this conflict, according to Socheata.

