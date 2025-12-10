Connect with us

Orengo Assures Siaya Residents Flagship Projects Fully Funded Despite Delays

Orengo said the county had no control over when funds are released, but promised that ongoing works would resume once approvals and disbursements were received.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 10 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has assured residents that flagship county projects remain fully funded and on course despite visible delays caused by slow Exchequer releases from the National Treasury.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday after delivering the State of the County Address at the Siaya County Assembly, Orengo said the county had no control over when funds are released, but promised that ongoing works would resume once approvals and disbursements were received.

“We have no say in when the Treasury releases the Exchequer or when approvals are given by the Controller of Budget,” Orengo said.

“Some projects may appear stalled when you visit the sites, but this is largely because of Exchequer issues. I want to assure the people of Siaya that all flagship projects have been fully funded through appropriations made by the Assembly.”

He cited major infrastructure and health developments such as ring roads and hospitals in Yala, Bondo and other areas.

“If you go to places like Akala, you may think the workers have left. But again, this is only because funds have not been released. Once they are, work will proceed,” he added.

The governor also pledged to increase community engagement at the ward level next year to ensure that residents are well informed about ongoing development efforts.

“We want to carry our people along as we undertake some of these projects. Beginning next year, we shall create more opportunities to engage at the grassroots,” he said.

Orengo thanked the County Assembly for facilitating the constitutional requirement that the governor presents the State of the County Address annually.

Earlier, Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode briefed journalists on the Assembly’s perspective, saying several concerns raised by members during morning deliberations had been addressed by the governor.

He praised the alignment between the Assembly’s priorities and the issues highlighted in the speech.

“One of the matters we discussed was the issue of county staff who have not been paid daily subsistence allowances. The governor has been categorical that this must be prioritized,” Okode said.

He added that the governor had addressed prolonged acting appointments and pending staff contracts by establishing a panel to kick-start the recruitment of Public Service Board members and fill the chief executive officer’s position.

“This will help resolve issues of extended acting roles and contracts that have persisted for some time,” Okode stated.

According to the speaker, the governor also tackled concerns around staffing shortages in the health sector.

He said recruitment will be conducted after a needs assessment, with the process opened to all qualified individuals.

“It is not meant to regularize those who may have entered service in questionable ways,” Okode clarified.

He further highlighted the county’s commitment to resolving salary-related problems, including double deductions, penalties and delayed pension remittances to schemes such as LAPFUND and CPF.

“These issues have affected staff welfare, but the governor has said they must now be addressed,” he said.

