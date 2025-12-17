ODM–Kenya Kwanza Alliance Key to Forming Next Government, says Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – President William Ruto has urged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to focus on building a strong party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The President said this would ensure that the alliance between ODM and Kenya Kwanza forms the next government.

He said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the President’s party, is strengthening its support base in preparation for the elections.

“If you organise ODM to be a strong party, I will organise UDA to be a strong party so that we can unite and form a government through mutual agreement,” he said.

Speaking during the 5th Piny Luo Festival in Migori County, President Ruto said the flourishing of the country’s democracy depends on strong national political parties that unite Kenyans across the board.

“It is important as a nation that we have serious national parties that can be the institutions that underwrite the democracy of our nation,” he said.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga, Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (Treasury) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Governors James Orengo (Siaya), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), as well as MPs and MCAs, were among those present.

The President said the alliance between Kenya Kwanza and ODM is anchored on national transformation of the country and politics.

He called on Kenyans across political parties to unite and work together to drive the country’s agenda forward.

On his part, Mr Oginga said ODM is fully in the broad-based government, pointing out the unity is anchored on a 10-point agenda.

He said ODM will work with the ruling coalition to form the government in 2027, explaining that this will give the party a greater stake in government.

Mr Oginga commended President Ruto for giving ODM positions in Cabinet even though the party did not vote for him in 2022.

“I am sure that when we consolidate our party and we form the next government with you, you are going to give us more because we shall be part of that government. We shall be part of the formation,” he said.

The ODM party leader urged supporters to register as voters and rally behind the party’s vision.

“Please register as voters. If you are not a voter, you will not vote for the leader of your choice,” he said.

On Migingo Island, President Ruto said the government will use all means, including diplomacy, to ensure that Kenyans are not harassed by police from neighbouring countries.

At the same time, the President said the government is keen on correcting development injustice in Nyanza.

He said KSh45 billion has been earmarked for Migori to drive the county’s development, citing investment in rice production at the Kuja Irrigation Scheme to increase harvests.

“We have found an investor for the KSh1.2 billion project in a rice mill and related infrastructure,” he said.

The government has reformed and streamlined the sugar sector, the President pointed out, noting that it is now performing well.

He also said KSh1.7 billion has been set aside for road construction in Migori County to ease transportation of goods and services.

He said construction of the Masara-Muhuru Bay road will begin in January 2026.

Further, the President said KSh350 million has been made available for Muhuru Bay market, one of the 27 in the county.

On the blue economy, he said a fish landing bay and pier will be built in Muhuru Bay to unlock its economic potential.

To support the sector, President Ruto announced that the electricity connectivity budget has been increased from KSh1.9 billion to KSh2.4 billion.

A stadium, which is 30 per cent complete, is also being built in Migori at a cost of Sh900 million.

Later, President Ruto laid the foundation stone for student hostels at Rongo University, which will benefit more than 2,000 students. He said the government will build more hostels to accommodate 7,200 college students in the county.

At Senye Beach, President Ruto took part in a vibrant celebration featuring boat riding, wrestling, pot racing, and swimming.