Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Oburu Oginga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu dismisses communist label on Jaramogi as a distortion

Oburu Odinga defends Jaramogi’s economic legacy, dismisses communist labels, and calls for ODM unity during the burial of his sister Beryl Achieng Odinga.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga Odinga has moved to correct what he termed long-standing distortions about the political ideology and economic philosophy of his late father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga—one of Kenya’s foremost independence leaders.

Speaking during the burial of his younger sister Beryl Achieng Odinga on Saturday, Oburu used his tribute to deliver a detailed historical clarification, insisting Jaramogi has for decades been wrongly cast as a communist.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Jaramogi was a businessman. He taught the Luo to save and trade [and] was never a communist,” Oburu told mourners gathered at the family’s Kango Ka Jaramogi home in Bondo.

“He only admired the Chinese communal model because it looked like the African extended family way of life.”

Oburu recounted that their father established early financial and cooperative institutions long before entering national politics.

“Jaramogi started the Luo Thrift and Trading Corporation in 1947, and later the Luo Union in 1952. He was teaching our people that you borrow, you trade, you repay, and you grow,” he said.

Pro-trade stance

He emphasized that these models were rooted in entrepreneurship and community investment—not communist doctrine.

“People crowned him with all sorts of titles, but the truth is Jaramogi didn’t know anything about communism,” Oburu added.

“He liked the Chinese way because it resembled our African communal relationships—but he believed in capital, in business, in growth.”

The remarks came during an emotionally heavy ceremony for Beryl, who died just weeks after the family buried former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Oburu, speaking at length about their upbringing, told mourners he had personally babysat Beryl and watched her grow into the warm, generous woman being celebrated.

“She was a very buoyant baby. I always knew when she was about to cry,” he recalled.

“She raised so many of our family members, including my own son, Jaoko, whom she educated all the way to higher school.”

A choir of dozens of young people Beryl had mentored performed a Zimbabwean hymn—an emotional moment Oburu said captured her lifelong generosity.

‘No vacuum in ODM’

Despite the grief, Oburu used the platform to call for unity within ODM, dismissing claims of internal confusion following Raila’s death.

“There is no vacuum in ODM,” he said. “Raila left big shoes, and I have been given those shoes. I am sitting there.”

He cautioned party officials against fuelling succession debates.

“Honourable Osotsi, don’t say you are going to sit down to arrange. What are you going to arrange again?” he asked.

The burial was attended by several political figures, including Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, underscoring decades-long ties between the Odinga family and other political networks.

Oburu also recalled how Raila and the late Kijana Wamalwa built their political relationship during their days lecturing at the University of Nairobi, later shaping Ford Kenya’s leadership structure.

But he stressed the day was not for politics.

“We are deeply hurt. We will really miss our sister Beryl,” he said.

Oburu’s historical clarification added a new dimension to the day’s reflections, reaffirming the Odinga family’s economic legacy while dismantling long-held misconceptions surrounding Jaramogi.

As the family continues to grieve the deaths of Raila and Beryl within one month, Oburu closed his tribute with a rallying call—both familial and political:

“Let us stand with our party. Let us protect our unity. And let us honour the truth of our history.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I have been given Raila’s shoes’: Oburu dismisses ‘restructuring’ talk in ODM

Oburu dismissed speculation about internal disarray or leadership uncertainty within the party.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Please, leave us alone!’: Ida tells off politicians pressing Odinga family on 2027

Ida Odinga delivers an emotional message urging political actors to stop dragging the grieving Odinga family into 2027 succession debates during the burial of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will bury Beryl with her head facing the gate’: Burial site choice explained

ODM leader Oburu Odinga defends the burial of his sister, Beryl Odinga, at the Odinga family cemetery in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, citing adherence to...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria blames ‘extremely powerful offices’ for botched alliance with Aladwa

Kuria claimed Aladwa was summoned on Tuesday evening and directed to publicly denounce the ticket, barely 24 hours after the former CS announced the...

3 days ago

Headlines

IEBC Gazettes Nov 27 mini-poll Winners, Paving Way for Swearing-In

Their official recognition now clears the way for their swearing-in ceremonies with those awaiting to join Parliament anticipated to be sworn in tomorrow.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu Oginga Hints at ODM-Ruto Cooperation Beyond 2027, Cites By-Election Success

buru pointed to the recent by-elections, where candidates from both UDA and ODM won all parliamentary seats, as evidence that the two parties can...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Retains Ugunja Seat as Moses Omondi Declared MP-Elect

UGUNJA, Kenya, Nov 28 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Moses Omondi has been declared the winner of the Ugunja parliamentary by-election after garnering...

November 28, 2025

Top stories

Boyd Were Clinches Kasipul MP Seat, Taking Over from His Slain Father

Were secured 16,819 votes, comfortably defeating independent candidate Philip Aroko, who garnered 8,476 votes, according to the final tally announced by the IEBC.

November 28, 2025