Oburu urged supporters to ignore divisive commentary from political rivals and online factions, insisting the party remains steady under his leadership/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I have been given Raila’s shoes’: Oburu dismisses ‘restructuring’ talk in ODM

Oburu dismissed speculation about internal disarray or leadership uncertainty within the party.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – ODM Party leader Oburu Odinga has reaffirmed that there is “no vacuum” in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), urging members to remain united as the Odinga family endures an emotionally devastating period marked by the loss of two close relatives in just one month.

Speaking during the burial of his younger sister, Beryl Achieng Odinga, Oburu delivered a moving tribute intertwined with a firm message on party stability, succession, and unity.

Oburu, who formally assumed leadership of ODM following the death of his brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, dismissed speculation about internal disarray or leadership uncertainty within the party.

“There is no vacuum. Raila left very big shoes, and I have been given those shoes. I am sitting there,” he declared.

He cautioned elected leaders and party officials against suggesting that ODM needed restructuring or transition talks.

“Honourable Osotsi, don’t say you are going to sit down to arrange. What are you going to arrange again?” he asked pointedly.

Oburu urged supporters to ignore divisive commentary from political rivals and online factions, insisting the party remains steady under his leadership.

“Please let us stand with our party, ODM. Let us not accept to be divided. In any case, let us be united and be together.”

The gathering in Bondo was steeped in grief, coming barely weeks after Raila’s burial.

Childhood memories

Oburu spoke at length about their shared childhood, the family’s history, and Beryl’s profound impact on generations of Odingas.

He recalled babysitting Beryl as a newborn:

“I carried her on my laps when she was born. She was a very buoyant baby… I always knew when she was about to cry.”

He narrated how Beryl and their sister Wenwa grew up during Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s vice presidency, enjoying a brief period of privilege he and Raila missed because they were abroad.

Oburu also used the moment to correct longstanding distortions about their father’s ideology:

“Jaramogi was a businessman. He taught the Luo to save and trade [and] was never a communist. He only admired the Chinese communal model because it looked like African extended family life.”

Oburu credited Beryl with raising many children within the extended family, including his own son, Jaoko.

“She took my son when I was in Mombasa and educated him up to Form Four… then took him to higher school. That was Beryl’s child.”

Generous soul

Mourners were visibly moved as dozens of people Beryl had supported, mentored, or raised performed a Zimbabwean hymn—an illustration, Oburu said, of her boundless generosity.

Although he emphasized that the day was not meant for politics, Oburu acknowledged the presence of long-time political allies, including Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, with whom the Odingas share decades-long ties.

But he firmly steered away from succession debates:

“This is not a platform for politics. We are deeply hurt. We will miss our sister Beryl.”

His remarks followed earlier statements by Ida Odinga, who separately urged political actors pushing 2027 narratives to “leave us alone.”

The burial of Beryl Achieng Odinga underscored the immense grief within the Odinga family. Yet even in mourning, Oburu sought to reassure ODM supporters—asserting continuity, stability, and purpose.

“Let us stand together [and] let us protect our party. Let us keep our unity intact.”

