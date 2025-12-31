Oburu promises clear vision: a Kenya that works for all in 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has pledged a clear vision for a Kenya that works for all, emphasizing unity, opportunity, and accountable leadership.

In a message on Tuesday ahead of the New Year, Senator Oburu praised Kenyans for their resilience and hard work over the year.

He highlighted farmers, traders, youth, workers, and professionals for driving the nation forward with courage and determination.

“As the ODM party, we enter this New Year guided by a clear vision: a Kenya that works for all,” he said.

“A Kenya where every child has access to quality education, where jobs are created through innovation and industry, where farmers earn fair returns, and where leadership is anchored on integrity, accountability, and service to the people,” Oburu added.

The Siaya Senator called on citizens to reject division, embrace dialogue, and choose peace over conflict, stressing that national progress is achievable when Kenyans work together.