NYS Officers Get Christmas Boost as Council Approves Promotions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – National Youth Service (NYS) officers will celebrate this Christmas season in high spirits following a decision by the National Youth Service Council to promote officers in line with established regulations and protocols.

In a statement, the NYS said the Council, chaired by Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Adan Mulata, approved the promotions after due consideration, describing the move as a morale booster for officers across the Service.

Key among the promotions is Evans Tebatukei Yaite, who has been elevated to the rank of Deputy Commandant General, one of the most strategic positions within the NYS.

Prior to his promotion, Yaite served as the Regional Commander for the Coast Region and Commanding Officer at the NYS Technical College, Mtongwe.

The NYS noted that Mr. Yaite joined the Service as a junior officer and steadily rose through the ranks, culminating in his appointment to the second-highest office in the Service.

His promotion, the statement said, reflects a distinguished career defined by dedication, discipline and exemplary service to the nation.

“The elevation of Mr. Yaite is a testament to merit-based progression within the Service and the NYS commitment to rewarding professionalism and loyalty,” the statement read.

The Service congratulated all officers who were promoted, terming the advancements well deserved and expressing confidence that the officers will continue to discharge their duties with integrity and commitment.

The promotions come at a time when the NYS is undertaking reforms aimed at strengthening leadership, operational efficiency and service delivery, with the Council reiterating its commitment to upholding professionalism and career progression within the ranks.

