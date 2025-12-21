NTSA Warns PSV Operators Against Tampering With Speed Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 21 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned long-distance public service vehicle (PSV) operators against tampering with speed governors, warning that it violates traffic safety regulations.

NTSA emphasized that speed governors are a critical safety requirement designed to control vehicle speeds and reduce the risk of fatal road accidents, particularly on highways.

The Authority warned that operators found interfering with speed-limiting devices will face strict enforcement action, including fines, vehicle impoundment, and suspension of operating licenses.

In a road safety message on its social media platforms, NTSA reminded drivers of their responsibility to the public, noting that operating a PSV goes beyond driving skills.

“As a driver, you are not just operating a vehicle. You are providing a public service. Your passengers entrust you with their lives when they board your vehicle, relying on your skill, judgment, and adherence to safety standards,” NTSA said.

NTSA further urged PSV operators to prioritize road safety by complying with traffic laws, conducting regular vehicle maintenance, and ensuring drivers adhere to set speed limits, especially during long-distance travel.

Road safety agency further cautioned drivers against engaging in dangerous driving practices such as free-wheeling, noting that the habit poses serious road safety risks.

Free wheeling, also known as coasting, is a driving practice where a driver disengages the gear to save fuel while descending steep slopes.”

The agency stated that such reckless behaviour “endangers lives and would not be tolerated.”