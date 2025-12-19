NTSA Flags Fraudulent SMS Traffic Fine Scheme Targeting Drivers

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – Members of the public have been advised to be on the lookout for fraudulent alerts demanding payment of alleged traffic violation fines through suspicious links, warning that the messages are part of a growing scam targeting motorists.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) disowned the SMS messages, and called on it’s clients to pay purported traffic violation fines through specified link within a set deadline.

“We have received reports of fraudsters sending SMS messages to members of the public, urging them to pay alleged traffic violation fines through a specified link by a deadline. Please note that the website referenced in these messages (ntsca.cc) is not affiliated with or operated by NTSA,” the authority said.

According to the authority, the fraudulent SMS messages redirect recipients to a website designed to resemble the official NTSA portal and threaten penalties, including court summonses, if the alleged fines are not paid immediately.

Once on the site, motorists are prompted to enter their vehicle registration numbers—an important red flag, as NTSA already has such details when handling legitimate traffic violations.