crime

NPR officer Arrested, AK-47 Recovered in Igembe South Robbery Probe

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Dec 21 — Detectives have arrested a National Police Reserve (NPR) officer and recovered an AK-47 rifle following a meticulously coordinated operation targeting a robbery syndicate in Igembe South Sub-County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives drawn from Igembe South, Igembe North and Mutuati sub-counties apprehended the suspect in connection with a series of robberies in the Kirindine area.

The officer is believed to be part of a larger gang implicated in a brazen robbery with violence that occurred on December 19, 2025, at Kirindini Shopping Centre.

The DCI said the breakthrough followed crucial leads that led detectives to the villages of Kina Meru, Kiutine and Kina-Duba, where the suspect was arrested.

During interrogation, the officer disclosed the location where he had buried an AK-47 rifle allegedly used during the robbery.

“Alongside the rifle, detectives recovered a magazine containing two rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm,” the DCI said in a statement.

In addition, investigators confiscated the official Government G3 rifle that had been issued to the NPR officer, together with one magazine, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The suspect is currently in custody as detectives finalize processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, operations are continuing to track down and arrest other accomplices linked to the gang who are still at large.

As Kenyans celebrate the festive season, the DCI said it has intensified security operations across the country and warned that it will act swiftly and decisively against criminal elements.

