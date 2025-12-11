Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education CS Juloius Ogamba during the release of the2025 KJSEA results on Dec 11, 2025.

EDUCATION

No school fee hike in 2026, govt confirms

Grade 10 students will start Senior School in January 2026 with fees unchanged. Ogamba assures parents no extra costs will apply.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – Parents can breathe a sigh of relief as the government confirmed on Thursday that there will be no increase in school fees for the 2026 academic year.

This comes as thousands of students prepare to transition to Grade 10 following the release of the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba gave the assurance during the release of the results.

“I wish to emphasize for the avoidance of doubt that there has been no revision of boarding fees, or any other fees payable for learners in Senior School. The prevailing guidance on amounts payable will continue to apply as before.”

The government also cited that capitation for Senior School learners will continue at Sh22,244 per year.

Ogamba encouraged parents to focus on helping their children transition smoothly to Senior School.

“Learners will be placed in schools based on their KJSEA performance and selected learning pathways. The placement exercise starts next week and is expected to be completed by December 20th, 2025,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

How to check 2025 KJSEA results online and via SMS

Parents can now access KJSEA 2025 results instantly. Learn how to check your child’s scores and chosen Senior School via web or SMS.

50 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Girls dominate KJSEA 2025, outshine boys in 10 subjects

Learners can access their results online through kjsea.knec.ac.ke using their assessment number.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2025 KJSEA Results Now Accessible Online – CS Ogamba

CS Ogamba highlighted that this online accessibility is part of efforts to streamline result dissemination under the Competency-Based Curriculum.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Girls Top Boys in 10 Subjects in Junior Secondary Exams – CS Ogamba

The KJSEA exams, taken by over 1.1 million candidates across 24,366 junior secondary schools, assessed learners in nine core subjects.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Elevates 54 Advocates to Senior Counsel, Urges Integrity and Mentorship

President Ruto emphasized that the recognition carries not only prestige but also greater responsibility to safeguard democracy, strengthen justice institutions, and expand access to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

CBC Milestone: First KJSEA Cohort Set to Transition to Senior Secondary Schools

TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said the commission is fully prepared to facilitate a smooth and organized move for the learners.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls for Green, Inclusive Economic Transformation at UNEA7

The President said the Assembly must turn this declaration into concrete and practical outcomes that address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Queen Mary of Denmark Visits Dandora Dumpsite

The visit highlighted the deepening Kenya-Denmark partnership in advancing green growth and community-centered development.

3 hours ago