Nigeria Confirms Cooperation with U.S. in Airstrikes Against Islamist Terrorists in Northwest

ABUJA, Nigeria, Dec 27 – The Nigerian government has confirmed that it cooperated with the United States in conducting airstrikes targeting Islamist terrorist groups in the country’s north-western region.

According to officials, the joint operations were aimed at dismantling extremist networks responsible for attacks on civilians, military installations, and critical infrastructure.

“We coordinated closely with our American partners to ensure precision strikes against terrorist hideouts while minimizing civilian harm,” a senior government official said.

The airstrikes form part of a broader strategy by the Nigerian Armed Forces, supported by international allies, to curb the escalating terror threat in states such as Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina.

Security experts have welcomed the cooperation, noting that U.S. intelligence and aerial capabilities have enhanced Nigeria’s capacity to target well-entrenched extremist cells, particularly those linked to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram splinter factions.

“Regional security demands collaboration. The partnership allows Nigeria to leverage advanced surveillance and strike capabilities to save lives and restore stability,” the official added.

The Nigerian government has emphasized that all operations were conducted in accordance with international law, with a focus on protecting civilians and critical infrastructure.

Analysts warn, however, that while airstrikes can degrade terrorist networks, long-term solutions require governance, economic development, and community engagement in the affected regions.